John Frayne | Sinfonia de Camera provides an evening of blissful pleasures
Recipe for a wonderful concert: Play great works, and have memorable performances of them. That just about describes the Sinfonia da Camera concert, with Ian Hobson on the podium, in Foellinger Great Hall on Jan. 28. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, his paean of joy in the midst of natural beauty, as well as an emotive performance by cellist Ko Iwasaki of Dvorak’s great Cello Concerto made for an evening of blissful pleasures.
Beethoven’s “Pastoral” Symphony was premiered in that famous four-hour-long concert on Dec. 22, 1808, as well as his masterpiece, his Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, and other pieces. The 5th displayed the stormy side of Beethoven’s musical personality, while No. 6 showed the flip side of his temperament: Beethoven at peace with himself and with a lovely landscape (baring a passing thunderstorm). That 1808 concert was played in an ice-cold hall. In recent decades, there have been many replicas of that original four-hour concert, presumably with the heat on.
Ian Hobson began his fine interpretation of the Beethoven work, with the Sinfonia, in the joyful first movement of the “Pastoral.” Keeping the movement spinning along, he showed Beethoven’s ingenuity in achieving maximum effect from simple, basic themes. The Sinfonia strings excelled in the “Scene by a Brook,” and the woodwind players produced delightful imitations of bird songs at the end of this section.
In the Scherzo, Beethoven’s broad sense of humor was highlighted by the bassoons repeating over and over the same folksy descending motif.
In the thunderstorm, the solo piccolo rode high above the raging storm produced by the trombones, tympani and other instruments.
The transition to the finale was effected by the horns intoning the lullaby-like melody that “all was well” after the storm.
The leisurely finale usually surprises me in Beethoven’s unwillingness to let the beautiful mood end. Amid cheers after the final chord, Hobson called for bows from players of the bassoons, clarinets, oboes, flutes and piccolo.
Dvorak’s Cello Concerto starts in a hurry, proclaiming his is a vigorous, dramatic work with lots to say. The cellist has to wait to enter this work’s musical fabric, but when the moment came, Iwasaki quickly displayed his rich, expansive tone. I think that the word “heartfelt” would best describe Iwasaki’s playing. He was able to handle eloquently the big explosive moments as well as Dvorak’s more intimate contrasts.
Iwasaki employed a lovely singing tone in Dvorak’s melodious middle movement, in which the composer included a passage from a song, “Leave me along in my dream …” written many years before for his sister-in-law, Josephina Kaunitzova, who had recently died. He had once been in love with her, but the love was not returned.
One of the strong points of this concerto is the important role for the orchestra throughout the piece, and in the finale, Hobson led the Sinfonia players in maintaining a high level of excitement. But the most priceless moment came near the end when cellist Iwasaki repeated the song melody, quoted in the slow movement, in which Dvorak exposed his most intimate feelings.
After the brief final explosion from the orchestra, an ovation broke out with audience members quickly rising. Iwasaki graciously insisted on Hobson and the Sinfonia members taking bows during the prolonged applause. Then, Iwasaki sat down and played with deep warmth a Catalan Carol, associated with the great cellist Pablo Casals, called “The Song of the Birds,” and this ended an enormously pleasurable concert hall experience.
John Frayne hosts ‘Classics of the Phonograh’ on Saturdays on WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. His email is frayne@illinois.edu.