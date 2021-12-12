Ian Hobson and the Sinfonia da Camera concluded their fall season Dec. 3 with an all-Camille Saint-Saëns concert in Smith Memorial Hall. The hall has a fine organ, so the choice of that venue made possible the playing, on a real organ, of Saint-Saëns’ “Organ Symphony (No. 3 in C Minor).”
Although a strong conservative in his old age (he lived from 1835 to 1921), in his youth, Saint-Saëns was drawn into the radical orbit of Franz Liszt, the inventor of the tone poem. Saint-Saëns wrote four tone poems, the most popular of which was “Dance Macabre.” As a concert opener, Hobson led the Sinfonia in this delightful example of graveyard humor, with excellent solo playing by concertmaster Michael Barta.
After the small Smith Hall stage was cleared for two grand pianos, a reduced Sinfonia performed Saint-Saëns’ “Carnival of the Animals.” Before each number, Ogden Nash’s comic verses were delivered by University of Illinois Theater Department stage director Lisa Gaye Dixon. Ms. Dixon, also an actor of wide experience, spoke the Nash lyrics with wit and well-timed punchlines. Her readings drew chuckles from many in the audience. The amplification of her voice was a bit too loud for my ears.
The two-piano duo of Hobson and Vanessa Muen Wei roared impressively as lions in the introduction, and later raced up and down the scales as “Pianists,” a species which the composer, himself a piano virtuoso, included in his animal world. Jonathan Keeble twittered admirably imitation bird song in “The Aviary,” and Ricardo Flores got the skeletons to dance excitedly in “Fossils.” The lot fell to cellist Aaron Kaplan to play with lovely expression the most famous three minutes of Saint-Saëns’ career: the majestically gliding portrait of “The Swan.”
After intermission came Saint-Saëns’ famous “Organ Symphony,” with UI Associate Professor Dana Robinson at the organ console. Hobson led the Sinfonia in an exciting and well-controlled traversal of Saint-Saëns’ somewhat serpentine changes of moods and tempos.
Recordings of the famous last pages of this work, with the mighty organ almost challenging in volume the orchestra, provided tests to show off loudspeakers at the apex of the hi-fi fad of the 1960s and 1970s. But it is interesting to hear how early and often the organ enters in this work. Dana Robinson played the earlier organ passages with suave finesse, and he provided at the end that extra sonic punch in the roof-raising finale. After the walls had finished shaking, the audience rose to celebrate Robinson, Hobson and the Sinfonia players.
On Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5, my plans were to attend a performance of Peter Tchaikovsky’s ballet, “The Nutcracker.” Due to my confusion about start times (2 p.m., not 3 p.m.), I missed the opening act. But, after a year’s absence of this ballet, I am happy to say that the old magic of this wonderful ballet was still there for me in plentiful supply. As the sojourn in The Land of the Sweets unfolded I thought that there are few things that come closer to perfection than watching the famous dances of Act II of this ballet.
The Champaign Urbana Ballet, under the expert artistic direction of Deanna Doty, puts on this ballet with onstage talents of a large group of children, and we in the audience should be grateful for the dedicated support of the proud parents who run up many miles of driving to make this show possible.
I would also like to highlight the names of the outstanding solo dancers who made my enjoyments so keen last Sunday: Janaki Raj-Underhill as Clara, William Shunk as Nutcracker, Kevin Burnside as Cavalier, Taylor Feddersen as Sugar Plum Fairy, Erica Johnston as Dairy Queen, and all her talented offspring, Farah Willenbrock as Rose Queen, Cate Feinen and Eleanor Kraatz as Spanish Dancers, Emily Shunk as Chinese Butterfly, Leo Lewis as Chinese Dragon, with his many legs, Hanna Laible-Seif as Arabian Princess, and Janie Lee and James Noel Griffiths as Ribbon Candy.
I was informed that the music used this year was from a recorded performance by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden.