The Sunday Salon Series in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center resumed Jan. 30 with a piano recital by Albert Cano Smit, a winner of the Young Concert Artist Competition. Smit, as his name suggests, identifies as Spanish-Dutch, and the Spanish side, from evidence in his program, is probably Catalonian.
From his serious program, it was clear that Smit is a dedicated artist, and he supports that earnest quality with a formidable technique.
He began with a selection of fugues from Johann Sebastian Bach’s last and monumental work, “The Art of Fugue.” One expected a display of contrapuntal wizardry, a bit on the dry side. But Smit played this music with an emotional intensity that turned these fugues (I counted four) into messages from the heart as well as from the head. He followed these fugues with a piece from the English Elizabethan composer Orlando Gibbons (1583-1625), his “Pavan and Galliard ‘Lord Salisbury.’” On the printed program, this piece was to have been played first, and I think it was a mistake to put its relative simplicity after Bach’s complexity rather than before.
Smit hovers over the keyboard like Glenn Gould used to, and shares with Gould a taste for Gibbons and Bach. But Gould avoided the pedals, and Smit was generous in their use.
After Gibbons came more Bach, the charming “English Suite No. 1 in A Major,” BWV 806. In the Sarabande movement, Smit showed an extraordinary delicacy of touch, and in the concluding Bourée and Gigue, Smit unleashed a torrent of notes, clearly impossible to dance to, and I admit that Bach was not writing for the dance hall.
If Smit plays with the impetuousness of youth, his choice for the second part of the program was a perfect fit. Robert Schumann’s 1838 “Kreisleriana” is a suite of eight movements, and its title has reference to an eccentric musician named Kreisler, a character in one of the weird tales of E.T.A. Hoffmann, who gave the world the famous tale of the “Nutcracker.” Schumann himself created two characters, Florestan and Eusebius, which symbolized the opposing traits, the dreamer and the extrovert, of his own personality.
Smit clearly reveled in the contrasting speed and dynamics of the Schumann work. In the sixth section, marked “very slowly,” Smit played it with majestic calm, and the final section, “fast and playful,” Smit played this skipping section, requiring crossing hands, with appealing delight.
The last work on the printed program was a 2019 “Partita for Piano” written specifically for Smit by the contemporary pianist Stephen Hough (b. 1961). Of the work’s five movements, two of them entitled “Canción y Danza,” evoked the style of the Barcelona composer Federico Mompou (1893-1987) in their exotic chords and timbres. Hough’s final movement, “Toccata,” was frankly a barnburner show piece. Smit pulled out all the stops, and the brilliant display brought the audience to their feet.
After such fireworks, what for an encore? Surprise! Smit unfolded, with exquisite taste, Maurice Ravel’s famous “Pavane for a Dead Princess.” The underplaying of the final return of the melody was heartbreaking. Smit has many artistic arrows in his quiver. He will go far.