The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, for many years a regular visitor to Champaign-Urbana, made its first appearance in Foellinger Great Hall since COVID-19.
They were led by their ebullient, high-spirited maestro, Stéphane Denève, in a program of exciting music by James Lee III, George Gershwin and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Denève started the program with some comments about the war in Ukraine and then led the orchestra in the Ukainian national anthem, “Shche ne vmerla Ukrainy i slava, i volia” (“The glory and freedom of Ukraine have not yet perished”).
After this anthem, the note of the struggle for freedom was taken up in Lee’s “Chuphshah! Harriet’s Drive to Canaan” (“Chuphshah” is the Hebrew work for “Freedom”).
This work celebrates the 1849 journey to liberation of Harriet Tubman (1822-1913). Tubman subsequently made many forays into slave country to lead her people into freedom. This heroic work is seen against the turmoil of the American Civil War, rendered in music by a battle between the tunes “Dixie” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic,” softened by references to spirituals such as “Go Down Moses.” Lee expresses all this in vividly colorful orchestral writing, and the work ends with a paean of triumph for Tubman. These qualities were highlights in the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra’s interpretation.
The next work, Gershwin’s Concerto in F, featured as soloist French pianist Jean Yves Thibaudet, who now splits his time between Paris and Los Angeles, a dual national identity that led to conductor Denève to refer to Thibaudet as the “Most French of American Pianists.”
Well, in Thibaudet’s exciting and dynamic performance of the Gershwin concerto, there was no lack of American idiomatic blues and jazz feeling.
This 1925 work was Gershwin’s attempt to achieve full classical standing as a composer after his free-swinging triumph with “Rhapsody in Blue” in 1924. The Concerto in F has long existed in the shadow of the 1924 work, but nothing can diminish the melodic charm and jazzy bounce of the concerto.
In its fast and dramatic moments, Thibaudet displayed dazzling virtuoso skills, especially in the Charleston rhythms of the opening movement. In the slow, middle movement, he played this nocturne-like part with grace and, in its more exciting pages, awesome agility.
The muted trumpet solo of Karin Bliznik and the later flute solo by Andrea Kaplan added to this movement’s charm. In the dramatic finale, Denève and Thibaudet teamed to deliver a most exciting give and take, with bass drum and other percussion adding up to a most satisfying conclusion, followed by lively applause for pianist, conductor and orchestra.
The concert concluded with Rachmaninoff’s third and last symphony, from the year 1935. Rachmaninoff had his ups and downs with symphonies. His first in 1897 was derided by critics, probably because of a badly played premiere. The second, premiered in 1907, became world famous and is relatively often played. The third is less often played, but it is more tightly organized and less diffuse than the second.
Though still a highly romantic work, the third shows a considerable enrichment and sophistication in Rachmaninoff’s orchestral palette.
Some find in this work Rachmaninoff’s nostalgia for his beloved Russia, from which he had exiled himself in 1917, never to see it again.
It certainly is a very emotional piece, and Denève led the St. Louis musicians in producing therein waves of passionate melody.
The opening movement has a treasurable Rachmaninoff melody that is developed with restrained good taste. The dreamy middle movement began with a lovely horn solo from Roger Kaza and went on with a moving violin solo from concertmaster David Halen. The finale seems to me a struggle between light and darkness, in which, after a fugal interlude, light finally triumphs in a well-timed and organized orchestral climax. As the audience stood and applauded, Denève called upon the horn and violin for solo bows.
I hope to hear this outstanding ensemble here soon again.