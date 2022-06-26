Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center has been quiet for over a month, but on Saturday night, June 18, it was full of glorious music. At the Illinois Bach Academy, 2022, the famous “St. Matthew Passion” by Johann Sebastian Bach was performed by singers and musicians who came from near and far to take part in the short course of study and rehearsal for this wonderful performance, all under the illustrious direction of choral director and conductor Andrew Megill.
Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion” holds its place as one of the greatest of Bach’s works and landmark achievement of the Baroque period. First performed in 1727, it suffered from the neglect of Bach’s major choral works after his death in 1750, but then it was performed, and conducted, by Felix Mendelssohn in 1829, an event which signaled the general renewal of the fame of J. S. Bach.
Saturday night’s performance was deeply moving for this listener, and I was highly impressed by the dedicated professionalism of all concerned, singer, instrumentalists and conductor. The chorus performed eloquently the reflective sections as well as taking part directly as actors in the story of Jesus’ betrayal, arrest, interrogation and the events leading up to his crucifixion. The solo singers achieved high distinction, especially in the many arias expressing manifold shades of emotions. Adding to the tonal pallet were the poignant and dramatic accompaniments by many instrumentalists to the vocal arias, especially by the flutes, various kinds of oboes, strings, harpsichord and organ.
This work produces a massive and direct impression, but its splendid effect is made up of a multiple network of elements. There are two small chamber orchestras, two large choruses, vocal soloists and instrumental soloists to support the arias, and the range of sound level is enormous, from a whisper to a thunderous storm.
Bach’s work employs vivid drama, and the central element of that drama is the singing of the tenor part of the Evangelist, who relates, in recitative, St. Matthew’s account of Jesus’ passion and death. Mike Williams, tenor, was excellent in his nuanced and sympathetic singing. When he took a solo bow at the end of the work, there were cheers from the audience.
The all-important role of Jesus was solemnly and forcefully sung by David Newman, bass. Other singers, who sang at a high level of vocal artistry, were Clara Rottsolk and Rebecca Mariman, sopranos; Alyson Harvey and Elizabeth Johnson Knight, altos; Jos Milton, tenor; and Paul Speiser, bass. Nancy Wilson, violinist, fulfilled the important role of concertmaster, and Adriana Contino, cello continuo; Yeheun Kwon, harpsichord; and Brad Hughley, organ, played accompaniments with notable ease and grace. Other Illinois Bach Academy instrumentalists were Phaik-tzhi Chua, Jonathan Goya, Leah Gale Nelson, Amanda Ramey and Haley Schricker.
This work is full of musical riches, but it is a long composition, over three hours on this occasion. Toward the end, I found myself counting the “arie da capo” left to be sung before the end. Mendelssohn, in 1829, cut 10 arias (about one third), and seven choruses (about one half), thereby reducing the performing time by about an hour. I appreciate the chance to hear this great work whole, but the flesh is weak.
A dim level of light was kept on, which allowed one to read the printed text, but to follow a German text and English translation by dim light was fatiguing. The audience was regrettably small in number. Such great music, and all that work of preparation, should be shared with more people.
At the end of the performance, Megill and the singers and players received strong applause. Megill and all concerned deserve our thanks for this unforgettable performance of this great masterpiece.