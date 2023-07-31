The opening concert of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Summer Piano Institute, hosted by Sinfonia da Camera, took place in Smith Memorial Recital Hall on Tuesday evening.
This piano institute is an annual one-week intensive course for advanced piano students, and in the evenings, a series of recitals by the piano professors are given, some of them by the local faculty and some of them by guest faculty. At the end of the week, there are recital concerts featuring the students, and on Saturday, a concert featuring a faculty member and prize-winning students.
The first half of the opening concert featured solo performances by pianist Muen Wei. Ms. Wei earned her DMA degree at UIUC, studying with Ian Hobson, and she is currently on the faculty of Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn. It turns out I have heard Ms. Wei on a number of occasions, sometimes playing in duets with Hobson. In a duo performance of Debussy’s “Petite Suite,” I noted the subtlety and delicacy of her playing. Another side of her talents emerged at this concert in a grand manner reading of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 23, “Appassionata.” Particularly in the opening movement, Wei built up tremendous, climactic waves of sound. It was a thrilling performance. In the second movement and finale, she showed subtle insight into the more lyrical side of Beethoven’s genius.
After the Beethoven, Wei displayed her ability to excel in virtuosic show pieces, in this case, the knuckle-busting “Arabesques on Themes from The Blue Danube,” music which Adolph Schulz-Evler entwined about Johann Strauss II’s most famous waltz. In this piece, she admirably allowed Strauss’ marvelous themes to sparkle amid the pianistic traceries which Schulz-Evler piled on them. Wei has published a CD on the Centaur label, entitled “Im ¾ Takt” (“In Three-Quarter Time”), in which she plays other piano transcriptions of famous Viennese waltzes.
In the second half of the program, two works for two pianos were played by the duo of Hobson and Camelia Goila. Ms. Goila comes from Romania. She earned her master’s degree in music at UIUC, and Hobson was one of her teachers. She has lived in Mexico since 1994, and, among other musical activities, she teaches at the Superior School of Music of the National Institute of Fine Arts.
With Hobson on the left-hand piano and Goila on the right, they gave a sparkling performance of Wolfgang Mozart’s 1781 Sonata for Two Piano, K. 448. This reading was all that one can treasure in a Mozart performance, graceful wit, fine melodies and a theatrical sense of drama. This sonata, by the way, is the history-making work which was supposed to make college students achieve higher grades solving math problems. Oceans of money were made selling Mozart CDs to anxious parents, eager to raise junior into the genius class. Alas, it just is not true, but will K. 448 ever live it down? Look at what “Elvia Madigan” did to Concerto No. 21!
The Mozart was followed by Witold Lutosławski’s “Variations on a Theme by Paganini for Two Pianos.” One of the oddities of the musical world is the obsession of generations of composers with the 24th, and last, Caprice of Nicolo Paganini’s Opus 1. Lutosławski wrote this work during World War II while he was playing the piano in Warsaw cafes. Later, in 1978, he made an arrangement for piano and orchestra and dedicated it to Felicja Blumenthal, who premiered it in Florida. The 12 variations of this piece contain much brilliant music with mercurial changes of tempo and mood. Hobson and Goila played up a storm, ending the concert on an exciting high. Goila’s pliant hands on the keyboard were an especial joy to watch. She attacked this music with a special joyous intensity.
At other concerts of this week, other performances were given by UIUC Professor Timothy Ehlen, Boaz Sharon from Boston University and Aviram Reichert from Seoul National University.