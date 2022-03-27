Three pieces, three composers, three conductors, one orchestra: That was the line-up for the UI Symphony Orchestra concert in Foellinger Great Hall on March 11. The works played at this concert were previously announced for the concert of Feb. 9, but due to COVID-19 and weather problems, those performances had to be postponed.
The first work on the program was “Overture to a Drama” by 14-year-old Erich Wolfgang Korngold. The title is something of a tease. Like many other such titled overtures around 1900, it is not an overture to any known drama or opera.
I had never heard this piece before in a concert hall. Given the well-known Korngold trademarks in his other orchestral works and especially his film scores, this “Overture” turned out to be what I expected; it was full of buoyant, soaring melodies, dramatic contrasts and, even at age 14, a sure hand at manipulating a large orchestra à la Richard Strauss. David Štech, studying for his doctoral degree at UIUC, conducted the student players of the UI Symphony Orchestra in an assured professional manner. Mr. Štech, active in the New York area, has conducted many orchestras in various countries.
From a hardly known piece by Korngold, the concert went on to a piece that would rank among the most famous American classical music of the 20th century (in the Classic FM survey, it ranks 13th). I mean, Aaron Copland’s “Appalachian Spring” ballet, written for Martha Graham, and first performed in 1944. The orchestral suite, first heard in 1945, was played at this program. This piece is one of those which are overexposed on the radio, but it is underexposed on the concert stage. When heard with full attention at a concert, its beauties shine forth with a special freshness, from the pellucid calm of the opening clarinet solo, through exciting episodes, to the famous series of variations on the Shaker tune, “’Tis a gift to be simple.” Along with the woodwind solos, the strings stood out in the more complex contrapuntal sections, and all went smoothly under the assured conducting of Nathan Sawyer, a graduate student at the UIUC School of Music. He is currently manager of the UI Symphony Orchestra.
The program ended with one of Leonard Bernstein’s most popular concert pieces, “Symphonic Dances from ‘West Side Story’.” (In the Classic FM ratings quoted above, the song “America” from “West Side Story” comes in as number one.) This musical was Bernstein’s greatest triumph on Broadway, and it became even better known in the famous 1961 film. And now, a new film version is filling movie theaters.
In this compilation of segments for Jerome Robbin’s choreography, Bernstein’s music reflected his intense interest in American popular culture, and the “Mambo” section showed the composer’s immersion in the racial mixtures of cultures of New York. In “Mambo,” as well as elsewhere, the percussion players were especially impressive. William Eddins, director and conductor of the UI Symphony Orchestra, led this music as if to the manner born. He pulled out all the stops in the loud, razor-sharp sections, and he brought out in high relief the healing melody “Somewhere,” which afforded a somber but hopeful end to this piece and concert. Strong applause greeted the efforts of players and conductors.
At 7:30 p.m. April 20 in FGH, the conductors of the UI Chamber Orchestra will be William Eddins and graduate student conductor David Štech, and the works to be played will be Ludwig van Beethoven’s “Egmont” Overture, Igor Stravinsky’s Concerto in Eb “Dumbarton Oaks,” and Eddins will play the solo part in Wolfgang Mozart’s Piano Concerto in D minor, K. 466.
At 7:30 p.m. April 30 in FGH, the UI Symphony Orchestra, Oratorio Society and Chamber Singers, conducted by Andrew Megill, will perform Johannes Brahms’ “A German Requiem,” with soloists Courtenay Budd, soprano, and Nathan Gunn, baritone. Also on the program will be the world premiere of a work, title to be announced, by UIUC composition Professor Reynold Tharp.