On Feb. 19, the Aizuri String Quartet gave a challenging program in the Sunday Salon series at Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center of the Performing Arts.
This quartet, the recipient of Chamber Music America’s 2022 Cleveland Quartet Award, consists of Emma Frucht and Miho Saegusa on violin, Ayane Kozasa on viola and Karen Ouzounian on cello.
The title of the program was “The Art of Translation.”
Translation in this occasion appeared to be how three contemporary composers reacted to visual stimuli while composing their musical works.
At this point, let me say that I think we in the audience should be afforded the opportunity to see the art objects as well as hearing the musical works created in response to them.
But aside from verbal descriptions of the art works in the program, we in the audience did not see what the composers had seen.
In preparing this review, I did see the artworks on my computer screen.
The first piece was Lembit Beecher’s 2021 “These are not Estonian Flowers,” and the artistic stimulus was given by Alma Thomas’ 1968 work “Breeze Rustling Through Fall Flowers,” which was described on the internet as follows, “… composed of a vertical grid of closely spaced stripes filled with bars of contrasted colors on a painted white ground.”
Composer Beecher said it reminded him of an Estonian woven belt pattern, and that triggered in his mind an Estonia folk song.
Beecher’s music began with a series of abrupt, discontinuous phrases that reminded me of pointillism in painting, and later in this piece, the Estonian folk song emerged from the dense and intense musical pattern.
The members of the Aizuri quartet played the piece with obvious enthusiasm and elan.
What followed was a very free adaptation by Jannina Norpoth of Franz Schubert’s song “An die Musik” (“To Music”).
This came through with so much rhythmic and tempo distortion that this famous song was barely recognizable.
Later in the program, Norpoth’s version of Schubert’s “Nacht und Träume” (“Night and Dreams”) was played with similar results.
The second art/music comparison was Hannah Kendall’s “Glances/I Don’t Belong Here.”
The original work was a 1988 series of photos called “Pastoral Interlude” in which Ingrid Pollard collected pictures of Black people in England’s famous Lake District doing ordinary activities such as hiking or fishing.
The theme was obviously alienation.
Kendall’s music was a series of short movements, expressing a spectrum of anguish and anger. It had the merit of clear organization.
The third contemporary work was Paul Wiancko’s 2021 “Purple Antelope Sound Squeeze,” a reaction to Sam Gilliam’s “Purple Antelope Space Squeeze.”
Gilliam’s work is an abstract collage of variously colored and shaped papers, in which I would say its chief merit was its lively clash of vivid, contrasted hues.
Wiancko’s piece came closest to what I usually consider traditional concert music.
Its opening strong phrases reminded me of Charles Ives.
The cello took the lead in repeating the basic pattern.
After an effective climax, the music fades away.
In the three contemporary works, this quartet showed excellent ensemble and dedication to complex, new music.
The second part of the program was devoted to a lovely and clearly played performance of Schubert’s chamber masterpiece, his 1824 String Quartet No. 14 in D minor, called “Death and the Maiden” from the quotation of Schubert’s 1817 song as the basis for variations in the quartet’s second movement.
In the first movement, I thought that the wonderful, lyric, second subject might have been played with greater emphasis.
On the other hand, the Aizuris’ intoning of the “Death and the Maiden” melody at the opening of the slow movement was magical and heartbreaking.
The galloping finale, leading to a heroic end, was played with youthful enthusiasm. At the end, the cheering audience quickly rose in appreciation.
“Aizuri” are Japanese woodblock prints that are printed entirely or predominantly in blue colors.
Based in New York, the Aizuri String Quartet was formed in 2012.