One of the University of Illinois School of Music’s chamber groups, Concerto Urbano, gave their first public concert since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic at Smith Memorial Hall on Oct. 24. School of Music Professor Charlotte Mattax Moersch is the director of Concerto Urbano, and she organized this concert, which had the alluring title of “Nuns, Courtesans, and More: Baroque Music by Women, on Period Instruments.”
The performers were Moersch’s students. The singers were soprano Peiqi Huang and countertenor Salvador Lopez Portillo. The instrumentalists were violinists Stella Choi and Haley Schricker, cellist Keegan O’Donald and oboist Steven Stamer. Anyi Cai and Cacie Willhoft alternated playing the harpsichord.
The opening work, a sprightly “Sonata Prima,” was by Isabella Leonarda (1620-1704), an Ursuline nun from the age of 16 whose 200 works were mostly for church events, but she did write instrumental pieces which are said to be the first sonatas written by a woman. The student players performed this sonata with enthusiasm and idiomatic style.
The two singers of the group then performed three vocal works by the Venetian singer and composer Barbara Strozzi (said to have been a courtesan). The second of these had the intriguing title of “Heraclitus in Love.” In this song, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, who famously said that “everything flows,” expresses the very Baroque trope that the extreme pain of love can give great pleasure. Countertenor Portillo was outstanding as Heraclitus, and he then joined with soprano Huang in finely controlled duet singing of Strozzi’s “Che dolce udire” (“How sweet it is to hear a lovely mouth/joyfully sing verses of love”). The fine singing of this duet, which reminded me of the madrigals of Claudio Monteverdi, drew some of the most enthusiastic applause of the afternoon.
Francesca Caccini (1587-after 1641) was, along with members of her family, an outstanding singer/composer of the Medici court. In the song “Chi desia di saper che cosa e Amore …” (“To those who wish to know what Love is/ I will say, that it is nothing if not ardor …”), soprano Huang danced as countertenor Portillo sang, and then, slowly, Portillo retreated away from Huang, as, with a dramatic high note, he decides “to flee from love.”
After intermission, and a “Prelude” by Jran-Henri d’Anglebert, the instrumentalists gave a fine performance of François Couperin’s “Concert Royal No. 4” from 1722. With notable contrapuntal passages and echo effects, Couperin’s composition shows why he is known as “Le Grand.”
The last group on the program included instrumental and vocal music by Elisabeth-Claude Jacquet de la Guerre (1655-1729), who beguiled the “Sun King” Louis XIV when she was 5 years old with improvised preludes. Her opera “Céphale et Procris,” the first French opera written by a woman, was produced in 1694.
A suite from this opera was the final work on the program, and, after singing the lines “How happy is a heart/In gentle slavery …,” soprano Huang and countertenor Portillo walked around the Smith Hall stage, in courtly style.
Most of the music played was unfamiliar to me, so I was happy for the opportunity to hear it. Finally, I would like to thank the students and singers whose high level of performance reflected well on their teacher.
This concert was dedicated to the memory of Michael Leonard, who earned a doctorate in musical arts in harpsichord at the UI and died of COVID-19 in November 2020.