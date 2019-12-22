The University of Illinois Symphony Orchestra, Donald Schleicher, Music Director and Conductor, finished their fall season with a concert that began with Johannes Brahms’ heroic Piano Concerto No. 1 in D Minor. The soloist in this performance was pianist Young Whun Kim from Seoul, South Korea. Kim came to the U.S. in 2008 and took his master’s degree at Indiana University in 2010. He is currently working on his musical arts Ph.D. at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign with professors Ian Hobson and Timothy Ehlen. The conductor for the Brahms Concerto was Yeo Ryeong Ahn, who is studying for her master’s degree in conducting with Prof. Donald Schleicher.
For the Brahms Concerto, the 40 or so players on stage was smaller than the usual complement for such a work.
The opening of the Brahms Concerto is wild and stern. The initial reaction of listeners to the concerto’s 1858 premier was cold, but they could not deny that the 25-year-old Brahms was indeed a very serious composer. At the UI Symphony performance, during the grim opening, the tympani almost drowned out the rest of the orchestra. After the orchestra storm had passed, pianist Kim entered with graceful simplicity, but in later passages of the over-20-minute movement, Kim played with energy and force.
In the slow movement, Kim joined with the orchestra woodwinds in lovely passages, and in the finale, Kim made his strongest impression as he tore into the Rondo theme. In a later fugato passage, Kim’s playing was a delight, and as the concerto drew to a close, he demonstrated full command of the virtuoso passages. Throughout this complex work, Kim received from the orchestra, vigorously conducted by Ahn, admirable support. Their performance was greeted by a round of bravos and very strong applause.
When I returned to my seat for the second half, I was surprised to see the stage jammed with the full forces of the UI Symphony. And a good thing too, for the music of the second half of the concert was sprinkled with hefty and ear-bending fortissimos.
Giuseppe Verdi’s Overture to “Nabucco,” his first great operatic success, led off the second half. This piece was conducted by Niccoló Muti, who is studying for a master’s degree with Prof. Schleicher. Niccoló’s parents, Lorenzo and Jill Muti, are both musicians, and they have founded the Spoleto Study Abroad Program. Aside from conducting, Niccoló has earned an advanced degree in violin playing.
After an ominous introduction, Verdi’s music attacks his listeners with a mighty fortissimo to which the UI players gave their ultimate strength. The tune of Verdi’s most famous chorus, “Va, pensiero, sull’ ali dorate” (“Go, my thoughts, on golden wings”), was announced by the oboe and then proclaimed by the full orchestra. Muti led a crisp and commanding performance of this music which had partially served as a rallying cry for the reunification of Italy. In 1901, when Verdi’s funeral cortege came through the streets of Milan, the crowds on the sidewalks spontaneously broke into this chorus.
For the last work on this program, Schleicher took command for Peter Tchaikovsky’s familiar and very popular “Capriccio Italien.” Originally called a “Fantasy,” this work was inspired by street melodies Tchaikovsky heard in 1880 in Rome during the wild carnival time. One tune has been identified as the tarantella called “Ciccuzza,” heard near the end of the work.
The UI Symphony orchestral brass sounded splendid in the grand introduction, and after a suspenseful passage, the first luscious tune enters. The magisterial treatment of that melody and a later bouncy tune is why Tchaikovsky remains one of the classical world’s most beloved composers. Schleicher led the orchestra with a firm hand to the exhilarating tarantella finale, a justly and loudly applauded end to the first half of their season.
Their first concert of the spring semester, on Feb. 14, will feature W. A. Mozart’s Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola, a Suite from Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet, “Romeo and Juliet,” and Symphonic Interludes from Claude Debussy’s opera “Pelléas et Mélisande.