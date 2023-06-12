On April 30, the UI Symphony Orchestra (UISO) gave its final concert of this academic year. This varied concert, of all 20th-century music, began with a Concerto for Saxophone by French composer Henri Tomasi (1901-1971). The soloist was Jonathan Dufresne, winner of the 2022 UISO Concerto Competition. Dufresne is currently pursuing a DMA degree with Professor of Saxophone Debra Richtmeyer.
This 1949 two-movement Concerto was written as a contest piece for the Paris Conservatory, hence a work designed to test technical abilities. Dufresne’s saxophone delivered deliciously smooth sounds in the meditative solo in the first movement, and he demonstrated his virtuosic skills in the finale. The UISO players, under the firm direction of music director Carolyn Watson, were excellent foils for Dufresne’s saxophone in the finale’s merry chases.
The lively mood of the Tomasi finale was sustained by Dmitri Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 9, written in 1945 after the end of WWII in Europe. Apparently, the Soviet cultural authorities expected Shostakovich to produce something like his triumphant Symphony No. 5, only louder. But this Ninth Symphony is delightfully lightweight. If it has serious moments, they are suspiciously tongue-in-cheek. Carolyn Watson drew a vibrant and technically accomplished performance from the UISO student players, andduring the applause, the trombones, tuba, bassoons, clarinets and flutes were called on for bows.
I still remember the American radio premiere in 1946 of this distinctive work, played by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Serge Koussevitzky.
This concert had the distinction of presenting the world premiere of a work by UIUC composition Professor Reynold Tharp, whose works I have previously heard and enjoyed. The title of this new work is “In the Month of Athyr,” this last word being the name of an ancient Egyptian month, equivalent to our November. This poem was by famous modern Greek poet Constantine Cavafy (1863-1933), who lived and wrote in Alexandria, Egypt. In the poem, the speaker is trying to decipher an inscription on a stone in the Greek language. Slowly, from the fragments, the speaker makes out that Lefkios “… went to sleep in the month of Athyr …,” and the speaker’s conclusion is that Lefkios must have been greatly loved. The composer, in his brief explanation before the performance, read the Cavafy poem.
This work received a strong performance from the UISO as well as the UI Oratorio Society and UI Chamber Singers, conducted by Andrew Megill. The soprano soloist was Courtenay Budd. Tharp’s work unfolded with a dramatic exchange between the choruses and soprano Budd, rising to beautiful climactic passages in which Budd and the choruses were heard to best advantage.
This concert had a strong emotional subtext in that it was Megill’s farewell to UIUC. He is moving on to Northwestern University in the fall. The concert finale and Megill’s swan song was Leonard Bernstein’s “Chichester Psalms.” The singers of the Oratorio Society and the Chamber Singers, as well as the orchestra players, gave a fine reading, joined at a tender moment in the second section by the treble voice of Emilie Edwards, who is a member of the Concert Choir at Central Illinois Youth Chorus. The language Bernstein chose for this work was Hebrew.
After the end pf Part 3, which has one of Bernstein’s most memorable melodies, there were cheers from the audience for Edwards, the choruses and orchestra and, of course, the departing maestro Megill. I wish him good luck at Northwestern University.