The University of Illinois Symphony program of Oct. 22 was balanced between the very familiar Symphony No. 5 of Peter Tchaikovsky and what was surely a Champaign-Urbana premier, the Fifth Symphony of widely celebrated American composer John Harbison.
On Oct. 20, Harbison gave a lecture on composing his Fifth Symphony, and there I gained a partial familiarity with the three poems which are set to music in his Fifth Symphony. The poems are “Orpheus and Eurydice” by the Polish poet Czeslaw Milosz (winner of the 1980 Nobel Prize for Literature), “Relic” by the American poet Louise Glück, and Sonnet 13 of Part II of “The Sonnets to Orpheus” by famous Austrian poet Rainer Maria Rilke.
Before the music began at the Oct. 22 concert, UI Symphony acting conductor William Eddins announced that composer Harbison would not conduct his symphony, as it was originally announced, and also that he, Eddins, chose not to conduct it either, so it would be conducted by the two graduate student assistants who apparently had prepared the orchestra at rehearsals. The two assistant conductors, Nathan Sawyer and David Stech, would each conduct half of the symphony. Since the four movements were to be played without pause, the baton would be passed from one conductor to another at a quiet moment halfway through.
The Milosz poem, which tells the Orpheus story in a modern setting, is long and complex. The brief Glück lyric poem is less so, and the Rilke poem is short but very complex. Yet none of the texts to be sung were included in the program notes by Harbison. The only text quoted in the program was a free translation by Harbison himself of the Rilke sonnet, but not the translation by Stephen Mitchell that was used in the Symphony.
So the attendee who did not prepare before the concert had to depend on the text as sung by UI voice Professor Nathan Gunn, baritone, and Thereza Lituma, mezzo-soprano, who is pursuing a graduate degree in voice. For myself, I must confess that I understood only isolated portions of the Milosz poem as sung by Gunn, although thanks to the lecture, I did “get” the crucial moment in the Milosz account when Orpheus looks behind him for Eurydice and there is no one there. Much of Harbison’s setting of the Milosz poem was to my ears rather dry declamation. But the crisis (the second loss of Eurydice) and the ending of the Milosz poem did provide Gunn with some dramatically riveting music, and there he sang with dramatic passion.
The lines of the Glück poem were clear only in fragments, but Harbison for this poem gave warmer, more passionate lines to be sung, and Lituma, singing with rich lush tone, delivered this music with appealing conviction. In the Rilke poem setting, the voices of Gunn and Lituma overlapped each other strikingly, and the singing of the splendid, if baffling, Rilke Sonnet made for an impressive conclusion.
Throughout the Symphony, Harbison’s music offered many attractions, a powerful, turbid opening, and melodious interludes played by electric guitarist Guido Alejandro Sánchez Portuguez. Hearing an electric guitar in a symphony orchestra in Foellinger Great Hall was for me a first. The playing of the student orchestra in Harbison’s complex music was admirable, and the conducting of Sawyer and Stech was at an assured, professional level. The applause at the end of the Harbison symphony was very strong. Many stood, and the composer rose to acknowledge this positive reaction.
Whatever challenges the Harbison Symphony offered to an audience, Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony holds no secret as to his intentions. The work opens with a minor-key dirge-like march, and that melody is ominously quoted in the following movements, but then it blazes forth at the end of the work in major-key splendor. Eddins led the students of the UI Symphony in a dramatic as well as songful reading of this masterpiece. The horn player who produced such lovely playing in the second movement was called on for a solo bow, as the audience stood and cheered.