On Thursday, the Verona Quartet gave what was for me the first guest concert in the Foellinger Great Hall since the COVID-19 interruption a year and a half ago. The Verona group, winner of the 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award, is made up of violinists Jonathan Ong and Dorothy Ro, violist Abigail Rojansky and cellist Jonathan Dormand. The name “Verona” is meant to evoke the setting of “Romeo and Juliet” and was chosen in homage to Shakespeare’s storytelling genius.
This young quartet chose a winning program, beginning with an example of Franz Schubert’s melodic inventiveness; went on with an intriguing and attractive work by Gabriela Lena Frank, inspired by Andean folk music; and ending with one of the peaks of Beethoven’s incomparable series of string quartets.
Franz Schubert’s “Quartetsatz” in C Minor, D. 703, is the first movement of a string quartet work which Schubert never completed. The Verona group played the opening section with a fine sense of drama, balanced sweetly by the lovely melodies which followed.
Before the work by Frank, “Leyandas: An Andean Walkabout,” violist Rojansky talked about her own “walkabout” through the high mountains of the Andes in Peru, as well as explain some of the background of the Frank work. This composer, born in Berkeley, Calif., in 1972, draws upon a variety of musical traditions from her family’s origins, with a father whose forebears were Lithuanian Jews, and her mother was of Chinese and Peruvian heritage. Frank is said to have been born with serious hearing impairment.
With the factual assistance of the composer’s notes, here are my reactions to the six movements of “Leyendas.” The opening movement, “Toyos,” evoked the sound of the Andean panpipe, and strumming sounds created the mood of a folk melody. The second part, “Tarqueda,” mirrored the “tarka,” a heavy wooden duct flute. This involved fast, scherzo-like, call-and-echo playing. The third part, “Himno de Zampoñas” (“Hymn of the Panpipes”), produced knocking sounds, sounding more Chinese than the rest of this work, with timbres produced by whipping the viola strings.
The section named “Chasqui” required very rapid playing, imitating the Inca runners who dashed from town to town on that famous road that held the Inca Empire together. The “Canto de Velorio” (“Song of the Funeral Wake”) section had the Verona members producing lyrical sounds of weeping and wailing, imitating the sounds of Andean professional women mourners. Here, Frank tried to combine the native Quechua religious traditions with Catholicism. The final section, “Coquetos,” was inspired by the songs of gallant young men called “romanceros” and the happy, lilting sounds evoked the interweaving melodic lines of multiple guitars. This work brought imaginative and inventive playing from the Verona members as they produced original and striking patterns of sound. The reaction of the audience was swift and enthusiastic.
The final work on the program was the 14th String Quartet, in C-sharp Minor, Op. 131, by Ludwig van Beethoven. This work, in the opinion of many, the greatest of string quartets, is in seven movements, played without pause. From its quiet melancholy opening to its titanic, explosive finale, it calls for playing of the highest order, and the Verona group was able to meet its challenges with highly dramatic and emotionally dedicated intensity. The central fourth movement drew tender playing from the group, and then the players rode the whirlwind of the “Presto” fifth movement with grace and aplomb. In the finale, Beethoven comes out fighting, and the Verona group went from forceful playing through a series of shifting moods to the triumphant three gruff chords. During the prolonged heavy applause and three returns to the stage by the Veronas, most of the audience stood in admiration at the emotionally engaged playing of this talented group.