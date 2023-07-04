On May 20, Kevin Kelly forcefully led the East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra in its spring concert in the Smith Recital Hall on the University of Illinois campus. It was an ambitious concert with an emphasis on music high in decibels and rich in good tunes.
Ferdinand Hérold’s Overture to his opera “Zampa” led off with a slam-bang opening. This was followed by selections from Georges Bizet’s music for the Alphonse Daudet play “L’Arlésienne.” This was beautiful music to a play with a fatal flaw; that girl from Arles may drive men mad, but she never gets on stage. UI apprentice conductor Nathan Hollis skillfully led the ensemble in the “Prelude” (not listed in the program) and “Minuetto” and the “Adagietto” movements, then Kelly took over for the “Carillon” and the very famous, rollicking “Farandole.” Apparently, Hollis was too busy with his end-of-semester studies to finish preparations on the whole suite. At the end of this appealing performance, Kelly and Hollis received a loud round of applause.
The next work was by an 18-year-old composer Aaron Rosenstein, who also plays principal trumpet in the orchestra. The title of the Rosenstein work was “Through My Eyes.” In his extensive program note, Rosenstein said it took him four weeks “to write 20 or so minutes of densely orchestrated music.” Rosenstein admitted the opening two movements looked back to his childhood, but the third movement mirrors the joys and sorrows of his first love experience.
In general, Rosenstein’s work showed an exuberant but knowing use of large-scale instrumental outpourings. The third “love” movement had a sweet melody that moved perilously close to Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Swan.” The fourth and final movement had exciting passages for the xylophone and many resounding attacks for the brass.
After a pause for a grand piano to be moved onto the stage, James Yan, winner of the orchestra’s concerto competition, played the solo in the opening movement of Saint-Saëns’ Piano Concerto No. 2. Yan established his status as a technically polished player in the opening cadenza, and the orchestra, under Kelly’s firm direction, entered sternly into an exciting rivalry with Yan’s piano. Yan’s playing received strong applause.
After intermission, the orchestra did itself proud with lively and well-played readings of the third and fourth movements of Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s famous “Scheherazade, Symphonic Suite after One Thousand and One Nights.” In the third movement, “The young prince and princess,” there was fine playing from the strings, as well as the clarinets, flutes and horns. In the finale, beginning with “Festival in Bagdad,” the trombones and trumpets led to the splendid climax, and lastly and throughout, the violin voice of Scheherazade was hauntingly played by concertmaster Jenna Shin.
By this time, most orchestras would be putting instruments into cases, but not this one. Before departing for college or summer holiday, they had one last fling, with Reinhold Gliere’s “Russian Sailor’s Dance.”
Congratulations go to this lively ensemble and Kelly, as well as to Jo Ellen DeVilbiss, artistic director of The Conservatory of Central Illinois, and to all its fine faculty members, whose training was evident at that concert!