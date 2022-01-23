The East Central Illinois Youth Orchestra gave their winter concert on Sunday, Jan. 16, in Smith Memorial Hall. The members of this youthful training orchestra are students at The Conservatory of Central Illinois, and their conductor is Kevin Kelly, who has led this group for many years. Kelly, who formerly resided here in the twin cities, now lives near Chicago and is artistic director of the Allegro Community Chorus of Palatine and the Sing to Live Community Chorus of Glenview and Oak Park.
At their concert on Jan. 16, these student players, led by Kelly, offered a well-balanced program of mostly familiar concert favorites. The concert opened with one of Giuseppe Verdi’s most popular overtures, which was written for his 1862 opera, “La Forza del Destino” (“The Power of Fate”). This work opened with a forceful three-note phrase from the brass instruments, announcing the implacable dominance of fate. One of Verdi’s models for orchestral writing was Beethoven, and in this overture, Verdi echoed the opening of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.
Conductor Kelly led a well-balanced performance in which the string sections intoned the melody of one of Verdi’s arias for the soprano heroine, and the woodwinds did well with one of Verdi’s catchy tunes, which street musicians made famous throughout Italy.
In introducing the next piece, Malcolm Arnold’s set of “Four Scottish Dances,” Kelly said that he had programmed these pieces during his days as announcer at Illinois Public Radio’s WILL-FM station. The orchestra managed well the snapping turns of rhythms which produce that special Scottish lilt. The second, “Vivace,” dance drew lively playing from the woodwinds, and in the third, “Allegretto” dance, the piano passages, well played by D.J. Wang, contributed to an engagingly lyric atmosphere. The set ended with a wild riot of celebration, from which emerged sounds that resembled that of bagpipes. Arnold, born 101 years ago, was an enormously prolific composer, and among his 140 film scores was music for the film “The Bridge on the River Kwai.”
The third piece was the well-known Bacchanale from Camille Saint-Saens’ opera “Samson and Delilah.” This choice example of Orientalia describes the riotous and voluptuous celebration of the victorious Philistines near the end of the opera. Shortly after these wild goings on, the blinded Israelite hero Samson pulls the pagan temple down on his foes, and himself. The sinuous dancing melody was well managed, and the string sections excelled in the sensuous aria melody. The whole orchestra contributed to the wild finale of this display of instrumental colors.
After intermission, Kelly led the orchestra in lively readings of two of Johannes Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances,” Nos. 5 in G Minor and No. 6 in D Major. Especially in No. 6, the specific Hungarian flavor of languorous slow passages followed by wild outbursts was very well done.
The concert ended with the opening movement of one of the world’s most famous symphonies, Antonin Dvorak’s “New World Symphony.” Dvorak in his score called for a repeat of the exposition segment. Some conductors omit this repeat, but Kelly took it, and I agree with the choice. The repeat gives this movement greater balance. The student players of this ensemble gave a youthful impulse to this lovely music, and at the end, Kelly called for group bows, beginning with the brass, then woodwinds, and then strings. Kelly said that the players were preparing the whole “New World Symphony” for performance at their spring concert, and I look forward to enjoying it then.
This concert reflected admirable credit on the fine work of The Conservatory of Central Illinois, whose executive and artistic director is Jo Ellen DeVilbiss. To hear these young people playing this great music, led by Kevin Kelly, is a touching and heartening experience. They are the orchestral players of the next generation, and it looks like the future of classical music is in good hands.