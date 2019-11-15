CHAMPAIGN — Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa will perform at the State Farm Center in April, the arena announced Friday.
Siwa’s “D.R.E.A.M. The Tour” show is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 19.
Tickets are $33 to $66, plus fees, and go on sale to the general public at noon Friday at statefarmcenter.com/JoJo.
A special “Siwanatorz” presale for her fan club goes live at noon Monday on the website, and a presale for American Express cardholders is set for noon Tuesday. Presales for State Farm Center season ticket holders and other groups are scheduled for Thursday.
Instructions will be provided to customers by the fan club, American Express or State Farm Center. A limited number of VIP packages will be available with the opportunity to meet Siwa and other perks.
Siwa, 16, is from Nebraska but now lives in California with her family. Known for her signature bows, the singer, actress and YouTube personality has released five songs and appeared for two seasons on “Dance Moms” along with her mother, Jessalynn. She also has had guest appearances on “School of Rock,” “Bizardvark” and other shows.
Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer, which provides support to dance teachers, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been affected by cancer. For information, go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.