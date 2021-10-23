MONTICELLO — When Monticello High School’s marching-band camp began this year, Director Alison Allender noticed something different — beyond the fact that it was held at the high school rather than at Eastern Illinois University.
After a year with a truncated season, no competitions and an inability to play a typical show because of COVID-19, she had to prep two classes of newcomers instead of one.
“Honestly, it’s kind of like having two groups of freshmen,” Allender said. “Because even though our sophomores this year were in band last year, nothing was normal. At our first competition, as we’re getting on the bus, we were like, ‘Wow, half of our band has never been to a competition before.’
“And just the flow that you kind of take for granted that happens from year to year because everybody knows what to expect, it took a little while longer to get that going, because not only did half of the band not experience it, but half of the parents had never experienced it. We’re thrilled to be able to do it, but the learning curve was really steep.”
Allender, though, picked a show that her students were able to latch onto quickly. She coordinated with the University of Illinois’ Japan House to put on a performance called “Legend of the 1,000 Paper Cranes,” which the Marching Sages will perform for the last time today at the University of Illinois Marching Band Competition at Memorial Stadium. Several local bands will join them.
Representatives from Japan House came out practice in September to speak about Japanese culture and put on a traditional tea ceremony.
“I think the kids were able to relate to the show more because they had that extra involvement,” Allender said. “I think it’s been a very good experience.”
Marching Illini Director Barry Houser is looking forward to finally hosting something close to a normal iteration of the event after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, held inside in 2019 because of a rainstorm and complicated by windy weather in 2018.
The event is so popular amongst high schools that the 41 spots for bands and 15 places in a waiting line were filled within a half-hour of registration opening on March 1. Of course, things have changed since then, with the delta variant bringing back mitigations.
Some bands, Houser said, decided not to come, and others decided not to hold a season altogether. The competition will now feature 39 bands.
Houser can sympathize after making the decision that the Marching Illini would not to travel with the UI football team this year.
“You put a bunch of people on a bus — in our case, we take charter coaches that fit 55, 60 people,” Houser said. “You would have to be masked the entire time to keep everybody safe, or at least follow the restrictions and expectations that are out there.
“And I think that’s been a difficult decision for a lot of high schools, and I think that’s been part of the decision-making process for a lot of schools that have been coming here for many, many years.”
Houser and his high school counterparts will end the season with the elation of being able to perform on the biggest stage in the state and breathe a sigh of relief that a challenging year finally came to an end.
“We’re grateful that we get to have these in-person opportunities, but it’s a lot more challenging than in 2019 before COVID,” Houser said. “We’re still dealing with a lot of restrictions. We’re still dealing with a lot of people who contract the virus, and figuring out how to deal with that, and how it affects large groups.
“Everyone is excited about this, but it’s taken a lot more work for a job that takes a lot of time and work already.”