Tag along with Sam Cook's excellent adventure on Snapchat here
CHAMPAIGN — Sam Cook spent more time in front of her computer on Nov. 15 than she would have liked to.
She believes it was time — and money — well spent.
A longtime Taylor Swift fan, Cook will be among roughly 65,000 people on hand Friday night at Soldier Field to see the 29th concert of Swift’s Eras Tour.
“I feel like it’s so cliche to say, but like her music has really like done a lot for me in my life, because I feel like I’ve almost kind of like grown with her music,” the recent Champaign Central High School graduate said. “She’s changed genres, she’s changed the sound of her music, and I feel like it really speaks to a lot of teenage girls’ experience, going from different sounds, being able to express things like emotions and thoughts and all these things that a lot of people have that aren’t able to put into words.”
Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Cook, 18, will be by herself at that show — on the floor right next to the stage — before doing it all over again with her cousin on Saturday night.
She might even attend Sunday’s show if she can snag last-second tickets to the last of Swift’s three shows in Chicago.
“I got really lucky because the prices that were on TicketMaster were the lowest I’ve seen throughout the entire thing,” Cook said. “I was very lucky for that one floor ticket. It’s still super expensive, but I think it’s going to be worth it.”
Tickets to Swift’s concerts have been difficult to come by, even as the artist has performed in some of the largest venues in the country since kicking off her tour March 17 in Glendale, Ariz., outside Phoenix.
The cheapest price found Thursday on StubHub for a seat in Cook's section for Friday’s show was $3,274. The cheapest ticket available for Saturday’s performance — Section 256, Row 12 — was listed at $1,112.
After a stressful afternoon when tickets first went on sale, Cook was able to pay face value — about $900 after fees — and acquire a VIP package for the first show.
That was possible because Cook had previously bought merchandise on Swift’s website, which gave her an early access code to buy tickets.
“I don’t tell a lot of people this, but I took the day off of school to be able to to be first in line on my computer,” Cook said. “My dad (who was in line separately) told me he didn’t get the tickets, but he revealed later on my birthday that he had actually gotten two tickets off of his account, and those were in the 200 level. We both stared at our computers from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day. It was crazy.”
Cook, who graduated May 30, was a swimmer at Central plans to continue at Grinnell College in Iowa.
She won’t be the only area student on hand at Soldier Field this weekend. St. Thomas More volleyball players Addie Kerr and Julia Johnson will also be attending.
“I don’t want to be excessive, but I’ve been a die-hard fan since I was really little,” Johnson said. “I have a lot of memories with my friends with the songs and everything, so I’m really excited.”
Narrowing down which songs and albums they’re most excited to hear is a tall order. Especially because Swift is playing songs from all 10 of her albums throughout the tour.
They already know some of what to expect, though.
“I originally wanted to be surprised,” Kerr said. “I was like, 'I’m not going to look at anything,’ but then it’s all over social media. So last night, I looked at the entire set list, and I just spoiled it all.”
Swift weaves two “surprise songs” into each concert that she only sings once while on tour, unless she messes up the first song.
Unfortunately, Cook’s hopes of hearing “Mine” — her all-time favorite song — were dashed when Swift sung it flawlessly at the May 7 stop in Nashville, Tenn.
Kerr was optimistic that she’d hear “Getaway Car” before fans at MetLife Stadium outside New York heard it May 26. Johnson’s broad hopes of hearing anything from "Speak Now" or "Folklore" albums — the song “Dear John,” specifically — are still alive.
There’s still plenty to look forward to; the concerts on this tour have regularly lasted longer than three hours.
“A lot of artists, when they do concerts, they stick to their new album or maybe their favorite songs,” Kerr said. “She’s branching out to all her albums and not just her most popular songs, but like the songs that I think a lot of die-hard fans are big fans of.”
As for the group’s favorite Swift songs — that’s a complicated question that doesn’t always yield a specific answer.
“I’m excited for all of them,” Johnson said. “I really like ‘1989’ and I think it’ll be fun to see kind of her older albums in concert, because I think before this tour came out, people didn’t really think they’d come back out in concert.”
Fellow recent Central grad Candace Wilund — who will also be on hand this weekend with her friend Caitlyn Nelson — is a fan of two albums in particular.
“My favorite album is definitely ‘Speak Now,’ and sadly, I know only one song is going to be playing from that, which is ‘Enchanted,’” Wilund said. “I’m most excited to hear that, and I also can’t wait for any of the ‘Reputation’ album songs that will be playing.”
For the students, it’s the perfect chance to segue into the summer after graduating from high school.
“It’s such a good way to start off the summer and a great way to make memories with my friends who I won’t be able to see as much in college,” Wilund said.
It’ll be Cook’s second trip to an NFL stadium — she’s also been to Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. — and her first time hanging out with thousands of other "Swifties."
All four have been looking forward to this weekend for months, a blessing and a curse in and of itself.
“I’ve been telling my friends, like, I don’t know what I’m gonna do afterwards,” Cook said. “Like, what is there to look forward to?
“It’s going to be crazy. Like, I know my voice is going to be completely gone by the second night and I’m just going to be like, screaming along with no voice. It’s going to be insane, but I’m so excited.”