ST. JOSEPH — It’s been just seven months since central Illinois country-music legend Marvin Lee Flessner had his left leg amputated.
“It was hard,” Flessner said of the decision that he and his wife of 66 years, Elaine, had to quickly make to save his life.
But thanks to good doctors, good medicine, good therapists and especially, good music, the 89-year-old rural St. Joseph man is continuing to touch the hearts of legions of his fans.
“I’m stuck with the wheelchair,” Flessner said. “In Philo, they just pick up the wheelchair and put me on the stage.”
A bit of background for those who might be unfamiliar with the Champaign County native.
Flessner was born in 1933 to Ekke and Katie Flessner and raised on a farm north of St. Joseph, where he still lives.
Flessner spent most of his life farming the same ground that is now worked by his son Darrin Flessner. He and Elaine also have a daughter, Sheri Leyrer, and another son, Bryan Flessner, who recently had his 15 seconds of fame for having bred Trumpet the bloodhound, who just became the first bloodhound to win Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A piano at his school first attracted Flessner to music.
“I just started singing and my mother encouraged me,” he said. “When I was 14, I took guitar lessons and the teacher noticed I played by ear. That was a big mistake because I needed to learn all those fancy chords and I didn’t.
“When I was 20, they took me to take accordion lessons at C.V. Lloyde (music store) in downtown Champaign. Mom had a pump organ upstairs in our farmhouse. I would go up there and mess around with that,” he reminisced about his musical roots.
His messing around and formal training resulted in him singing and playing guitar, accordion, piano and violin.
“I sang for reunions and stuff when I was a little tyke. It’s probably been 75 years,” he said of his music-making gift.
Fast forward to 2018, when a pain in his leg turned out to be a blood clot. He had surgery to remove it.
“He ran a new line from my foot to my thigh,” he said of the fix for the life-threatening condition.
All was well until about 18 months ago, when he felt leg pain again.
“I had it checked out and it was all kinds of infection,” he said.
Multiple rounds and varieties of antibiotics failed to eliminate the infection. Around Christmas last year, he and Elaine were considering getting a second opinion in St. Louis.
Before they could make that happen, a Carle doctor gave them enough details on his infection to make them realize there wasn’t time for more evaluation.
“We had to sit there and decide to take it off,” he said of his doctor’s appointment around Jan. 13. “It was hard.”
“We asked the doctor, ‘When are you going to take it off?’ He said, ‘Tomorrow morning,’” Flessner said of the response that hammered home the gravity of his condition and gave him little time to prepare mentally for the life-changing event.
To ensure that all the infection was eliminated, they had to make the even-more-difficult decision to remove the leg above the knee, a choice that made later mobility tougher.
After three weeks in Carle, first healing from the amputation and later rehabilitation, Flessner was back at a house that now includes a ramp to accommodate his wheelchair and a wider bathroom door.
“We adjusted, and I can get around pretty good,” he said.
Elaine drives the car to the bottom of the ramp.
“I get up to the car, stand up on one leg, get in and drive,” he said. “My wife has to take the wheelchair and lift it into the car.”
Pretty remarkable for his 83-year-old life partner, whom he praises as a “good farm gal.”
During a home visit, a therapist noticed his guitar.
“He said, ‘Get on that and sing as much as you can, because that is good therapy,’” Flessner said.
He took that advice and got back to performing, singing at a few recent funerals and at other venues that can accommodate his wheelchair.
“That’s been a blessing. Every place I go, people say, ‘When are you going to start Philo?’” he said.
He’s referring to the concerts that have been held for seven weeks on Tuesday nights in August and September for more than a decade in Hale Park on the north side of Philo.
“It’s got a big pavilion and a little shelter over the stage. We get about 200 to 300 people in lawn chairs,” he said of the crowd that features mostly white hair or not much hair.
Over the years, Flessner has been accompanied by scores of talented musicians on familiar country and bluegrass tunes and gospel classics.
Probably the most famous of his charges is Alison Krauss, whose 27 Grammys were the record for a female artist until Beyoncé eclipsed her last year. Flessner said the 51-year-old fiddling child prodigy was about 10 when she first performed with his band in the early 1980s.
Tuesday’s performance featured Logan Kirby, 30, of Fairmount, who prefers classic country and, according to Flessner, is a wonderful Elvis Presley.
“He’s a very great singer,” Flessner said. “I started with him about 10 or 12 years ago. He’s now playing the Beef House, the Little Theater.”
In addition to Kirby last Tuesday, Flessner summoned this coming Tuesday night’s featured artist, Homer Faucet, to the microphone to give the audience a sneak preview. The rich-voiced baritone did not disappoint with his version of “Sixteen Tons.”
The Tuesday Philo performances start around 6:30 p.m. or earlier because “if the crowd is here, we will play,” Flessner said.
Sidney Dairy Barn owner Dennis Riggs and manager Chris West were hawking their ice cream to go with the Philo Fire Department’s pork-chop sandwiches. Add in low humidity to the live music, and the whole experience is a guaranteed good time.
Flessner said the gospel show after Labor Day usually results in the most money donated when the baskets are passed.
“We give the money to Salt & Light,” he said of that show.
Flessner said when he performs at retirement homes, he prefers to fall back on those classic country and gospel tunes.
“I notice their lips moving along to the songs I’m singing. If I do new country songs, they wouldn’t know those words,” he said of his motivation to please his audience.
Despite the positive role music has played in his recovery, Flessner admits to being down some days. His first prosthesis has not worked well for him and he planned to talk to the doctor Wednesday about a second. Like many amputees, he’s had phantom pain.
“My ankle hurts and it’s not there,” he said.
Still, he’s grateful that he is mostly pain-free these days and able to do what he loves.
“There’s people that have pain every day. I don’t have much pain. That’s a blessing,” he said. “The leg healed up pretty good.”
His favorite tune to perform is fitting.
“There’s so many, but probably ‘Thank You Lord for Your Blessings on Me,’” he said.