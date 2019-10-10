CHAMPAIGN — Miranda Lambert loves to tour. She’s still on her all-female Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars tour, then moving on to the Wildcard tour to promote her new album, often with no days off for a stretch.
The singer/songwriter performs at 7 tonight at the State Farm Center. Her guest artists are Maren Morris, Pistol Annies (her trio with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley) and Tenille Townes.
“This one’s all girls, so a lot of my friends are on tour with me,” Lambert said.
The Texas native was in New Orleans a few days ago, and it was hot even by Texas standards.
“It’s hotter here than anywhere else,” said Lambert, who might want to pack an extra blanket for her Champaign stop.
In coming weeks, she’ll be showcasing four cuts from “Wildcard.”
She said one of the new favorites is “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” with a stain guide that includes “you dip your fries in your ketchup on a bumpy road.”
She has tackled everything from the Grammy-winning ballad “The House That Built Me” to a song about domestic abuse in “Gunpowder and Lead,” her first platinum-selling hit.
Lambert has won the most awards in the history of the Academy of Country Music Awards, receiving a Milestone Award for her career.
She has also won the Country Music Association Awards’ Female Vocalist and Grammys for Best Female Country Performance and Country Album of the Year.
And she’s always in the news for something else, like recently driving her ATV into a ditch, deep into the mud.
“I’m the reason we can’t have nice things,” Lambert said of it.
It all comes out in the wash.
Or when her pants were too tight for her to put on her boots. Her husband, NYPD Officer Brendan McLoughlin, was there for the save.
She said that’s all part of celebrityhood.
It has never bored her. A favorite Miranda Lambert song is “The House That Built Me,” one of her first songs — it reached the Top 20 in its eighth week nearly a decade ago.
“I’ve been making music for a living since I was 17,” she noted.
She’s happy to be 35.
“I wouldn’t go back because you get a lot smarter. You learn how to navigate this crazy life,” she said.
Besides her music, Lambert heads up a charity, the MuttNation Foundation for rescue animals, where she works with her mom.
She has a clothing company, Idyllwind — Fueled By Miranda Lambert, to keep her busy off the road.