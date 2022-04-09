MONTICELLO — An October performance by the Grammy Award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers is one highlight of this year’s concert series presented at Allerton Park and Retreat Center in rural Monticello.
The concert series starts in June and runs through October. A chance to camp outdoors at Allerton will also be included in the final presentation of the season.
“We thought adding this concert to the annual family camp-out would be a great way for our community’s kiddos to experience great music and also learn about nature and Allerton’s natural beauty,” said Olivia Warren, Allerton’s program coordinator.
The June 3 kickoff event’s theme is “LOVE FOR ALLerton.” Pop, rock and blues group Last Minute takes the stage at 6 p.m., followed by Green Diamond Express at 7:30 p.m.
The July 1 “Reds, Whites and The Blues” concert will feature a return performance by Billy Galt & The Blue Deacons, followed by Mississippi Heat.
“Irish Fest” is back Aug 12, with music provided by Broken Brogue and Téada.
The “Summer’s End Concert” on Sept. 9 will feature Stone & Snow and Chicago Farmer.
And the Okee Dokee Brothers round out the series at the “Campfire Jamboree” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, the only Saturday concert.
The Okee Dokee Brothers are an Americana folk and bluegrass duo whose music is designed to inspire children and their parents to go outside, explore and get creative.
The Allerton family camp-out will be held that same weekend and will include a live animal wildlife show; the opportunity to help biologists catch, identify and release various wildlife; stories around a campfire and a stargazing night hike led by the University of Illinois Astronomy Department.
Registration is required for the campout.
Allerton Director Derek Peterson said he is excited by the return of the summer concerts.
“The return to something that is familiar and so full of good community vibes is really important to us at Allerton,” Peterson said. “I am also really excited to see what Olivia Warren, our new program coordinator, has in store. It’s fun to see the bands she has found, and I look forward to hearing them during warm evenings on the Gatehouse Lawn.”
After a Thursday/Sunday format undertaken in 2021 as a pandemic safety precaution, the concert series is returning to its Friday-evening roots for four of the five concerts.
A donation of $5 per person or $10 per family is suggested, which will be collected at the gate. Food will be available at all concerts, and guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Major sponsors for this year’s series are The Ayers Family, Kirby Medical Center, the Herbold Family Trust, Monahan Partners, AgCreate Solutions, AHW Inc. and WILL-FM.