‘Tis the season for beautiful music — which can be heard this weekend at two annual holiday events.
GIBSON CITY: New faces join church classic
Two new soloists will be featured in this weekend’s performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” put on annually by the Gibson Area Music Foundation since 2008.
Soprano Kellie Baier of Gibson City and tenor Craig Moman, a University of Illinois grad student, will be part of the production, set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Gibson City Bible Church, 309 N. Illinois 47.
Returning as soloists this weekend will be Amanda Broaddus, the vocal music instructor for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools, and James Mayer, a cantor and soloist at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana since 1979.
Villa Grove’s Janet McCumber will be back to direct the performances of the choir, soloists and instrumentalists.
Admission and refreshments following the show are free.
JEAN NOELLSCH, Ford County Record
DANVILLE: ‘Stars for Julius’ to honor local legend
Five months after his death, Julius Hegeler II will be honored by some of the musicians who benefited from his philanthropy.
At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Danville Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Christmas concert — renamed this year “Stars for Julius” — at the Dick Van Dyke Theater at Danville High School.
Maestro Jeremy Swerling will conduct the symphony’s 100-voice community choir in traditional and classic holiday songs. Danville High’s Delegation show choir will also perform three numbers.
Tickets are $20-$35 for adults, $10 for students under 21.
DEBRA PRESSEY