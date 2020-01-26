NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jo Dee Messina was driving home from a recent biopsy when she reached a moment of clarity.
Of all of the painful procedures she’s had to endure throughout her fight with cancer over the last few years, that day’s procedure may have been the most painful, when a large needle was inserted in her side, underneath her arm.
This, the country music star said, “doesn’t look the way on the outside that we think wonderful should look.” But the thoughts running through her head on the way home were ones of gratitude.
“I had a, ‘Why me?’ moment,” she said. “There are people who have lived their whole lives and have never gotten to see this. ‘Why me?’ Because it’s so beautiful and intricate. Every detail.”
To Messina, who will play at the Virginia Theatre on March 5, this was part of a long, ongoing process — seven years and counting — of Christian enlightenment.
Put simply and secularly, though, she’s learned to appreciate the world around her, moment by moment.
It was something she wasn’t necessarily able to do when the hits she was producing came thick and fast around the turn of the millennium. Between 1998 and 2002, she had five No. 1 songs on the Country Hot 100, starting with “Bye Bye” and ending with “Bring on the Rain.”
“There are so many people around you going, ‘Look ahead, look ahead, what’s next, what’s next, what’s next,’” she said. “And they’re scheduling your days and they are setting up your time. So things move really fast, and you don’t often have a lot of time to just sit back and look around.”
Life still comes at Messina fast, but in a different way.
The mother of two sons, aged 11 and 8, calls herself a homemaker who does “all that stuff that everybody else does, and then on the weekend, I go sing.” She also writes and is about to begin the process of shooting a TV show, although she isn’t revealing specifics. In September 2017, she announced she had cancer and took six months off of touring for what she called a “major surgery” and complications that arose.
Messina goes in for scans every three months, and she said the last one “came back clear.”
“It’s really a day-by-day process,” she said. “So when I say, ‘I’m so grateful for today,’ it’s literal. It’s not a saying, it’s not a bumper sticker. It’s like, ‘Yes, I get today!’ And it’s such a joy. And I still look at all of it and go, ‘God is good, and he’s big,’ and ‘Jesus, whoa, he’s still fighting for us today. And sometimes that finish line isn’t quite what we think, like, a + b = c. God’s like, ‘Hey, you’ve got a + b, but I’m going to move you over here.
“I was telling someone just yesterday, ‘If you could just get your mind off the moving parts ...’”
Her Champaign concert will include her hit songs, 16 of which charted in the Billboard Top 40, interspersed with newer ones, which include songs about her newfound perspective. She doesn’t like to inundate the audience with songs they’ve never heard of without giving them a taste of something familiar.
She also scatters stories in throughout the show.
“There’s a really good flow to the show,” she said. “There will be music, music, music, but you don’t want to isolate the fans either. I welcome them in and I show them a little bit of my life and kind of connect with them as opposed to being some foreign object on a stage that they just stare at. Heck, they can watch videos just for that.”
To Messina, her concerts are a bit more than some hits sprinkled with songs unfamiliar to the layman. It’s a chronicle of her adult life.
“There are songs that I wouldn’t have recorded years ago that I would record today because of the time of my life,” she said. “You can see the growth and the change in my life and be able to follow, and that’s cool. Because somebody is at some point that I was at.
“Life changes. Life evolves. And my music has always been about where I am at the moment. Right now, it comes from a place of gratitude. It comes from hindsight, lessons learned, that kind of thing. I don’t know how to explain it. But you can come to the show and find out.”