Bands, comedians, trivia, DJs and more. Here’s your guide to a night on the town.
THURSDAY, Oct. 24
BAXTER’S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kevin Hart Trio, 6 p.m.
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Carolyn Sills Combo and The Bashful Youngens (CU Folk & Roots Festival), 9 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: A Chicago Undercover Takeover, A CAN$ELL Exclusive, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Shed Brothers, 6 p.m.; C-U “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.co Comedy’s m), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Futuristic, Scribe Cash, Yonas, Brandon Daz (Futuristic: “I am...” Tour 2019), 8 p.m.
IRON POST: University of Illinois #4 Jazz Big Band, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Open mic night, hosted by Courtney P (sign up early), 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
RED HERRING RESTAURANT: Dinner while listening to the Hobnob String Band (CU Folk & Roots Festival), 7:30 to 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 25
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Humbird, Melvin Knight and the Amber Sky, Ayodele Drum and Dance Group, Candy Foster and Shades of Blue (CU Folk & Roots Festival), 5 p.m. to midnight.
CANOPY CLUB: Cherub (Baby Angels Tour), 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Feudin’ Hillbillys (country rock), 9 p.m.
HANK’S TABLE: The Double Dots (fun, harmony-based, acoustic pop/rock with Gloria Roubal & David Howie), 7 p.m.
HUBER’S: Big Creek Guitar Band, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: CU Folk and Roots Festival, featuring Emily Anne Band (country/folk), 5 p.m., Veretski Pass (Klezmer), 7 p.m., The Cody Sisters (New American Roots/bluegrass), 9 p.m., The Bottlesnakes (blues/Barrelhouse), 11 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Blues Deacons, 7 to 9 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: CU Folk and Roots Festival featuring Gaslight Squares (early jazz/blues/swing), 6 p.m.; Dom Flemons (folk/americana/blues), 8 p.m.; Cajun Cornstalkers (Cajun), 10 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: live music, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, Oct. 26
ALTO VINEYARDS: Dave n Lisa, 4 p.m.
BLACKBIRD URBANA: “New Orleans Street Beats: Jam to a Different Drummer” with Lilli Lewis, Cobalt Blues Band, Bluegrastronauts Lilli Lewis Project (NOLA), (CU Folk & Roots Festival), 2 p.m. to midnight.
CLARK BAR: The Painkillers Blues Band with Dawn Michelle Clark, 6:30 p.m.; Karaoke with Shockwave Entertainment, 10 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: The Dark History & Horror Convention showcases the darker elements of history along with artwork, authors, horror and all things dark; vendors, artists, special guests, a film festival, an escape room and more, noon to 9 p.m.
GOLDY’S BAR AND GRILL: Vivacious Audio, costume contest, games, prizes, and giveaways all night (Goldy’s Halloween Bash), 8 p.m.
HUBER’S: Champaign Freight, 8 p.m.
IRON POST: CU Folk and Roots Fest, featuring Jug Band Jam, with the Steel City Jug Slammers, 2 p.m., Barrelhouse Piano Workshop, with Ethan Leinwand, 4 p.m.; Whiskey Bent Valley Boys (old time string band), 7 p.m., Yellow-Bellied Sapsuckers, 9 p.m. and Steel City Jug Slammers (jug band/blues), 11 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: William Marsala Band (blues), 8 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: CU Folk and Roots Festival featuring Blues Jam, with the Cobalt Blues Band, 1:30 p.m.; Country Jam, with Nick Stein, 3:30 p.m.; Dom Flemons (folk/americana/blues), 6 p.m.; Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters (country), 8 p.m.; Maria Carrelli (country/folk), 10 p.m.; Urbana Hootenanny, midnight.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY, Oct. 27
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: The Dark History & Horror Convention showcases the darker elements of history along with artwork, authors, horror and all things dark; vendors, artists, special guests, a film festival, an escape room and more, noon to 4 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night (team size, one to six players, free, gift cards to Guido’s for winning teams, GeeksWhoDrink.com), 7 p.m.
IRON POST: Soul on Sundays (spoken word and soul singing, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: SOS, 7 p.m.
MONDAY, Oct. 28
CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Free N Fun Bingo, 6 p.m.
GUIDO’S BAR AND GRILL: Free blues dancing and lesson (BluesCENTRAL, beginner-friendly lesson, 6 to 7 p.m.), 7 to 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Iron Post Big Band, 8 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny, hosted by Emily McKown and Dustin Norder (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 29
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Free N’ Fun Bingo, 6 to 8 p.m.; Karaoke Tuesday, 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, hosted by Josh Quirk, 7 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Tabletop Tuesday (game night), 7 p.m.
EL TORO BRAVO: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.
FAT CITY BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.; Karaoke, featuring DJ Halen, 9 p.m.
IRON POST: Jim Pryor Trio, 6 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Bar Bingo, 7 to 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 30
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Wednesday Night Spotlight featuring a house band composed of Ian Shepherd, Mitchell Killough, Jesse Brown and Clayton Thompson with a guest artist, 9 p.m.
CANOPY CLUB: Open Jam Wednesday Hosted by Grand Ambassador, 9 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Corduroy Band, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ Halfdead playing current and classic country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with an instructor), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.
IRON POST: McNeill Quintet, 6:30 p.m.; jazz jam, 10 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Karaoke night, hosted by Shock Wave Entertainment, 9 to 11 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Free N’ Fun Bar Bingo, 6 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.
THURSDAY, Oct. 31
BLACKBIRD URBANA: Sun Stereo Halloween Party, costume contest, prizes, 8 p.m.
BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 7 to 10 p.m.
CLARK BAR: Lou DiBello, solo, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy’s “The Open Mic,” (stand up comedy show; all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.
IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Trombone Ensembles, 7 p.m.
NEIL ST. BLUES: Halloween Open Mic and Party, 9 p.m.
THE OFFICE II: Thursday Trivia Night, 7 p.m.
ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Hobnob String Band (bluegrass, newgrass, blues, calypso, groove-grass, oldtime, newtime; Thursday Happy Hour), 5 p.m.
SENATOR’S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.