CHARLESTON — The Spirit of Christmas concert featuring the premiere performance of the new Camerata Sinfonietta orchestra and the Eastern Illinois University choirs has been set for Dec. 5 in Charleston.
The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. at EIU’s Dvorak Concert Hall, 600 Lincoln Ave., Charleston.
Richard Rossi will conduct. Special guests include the Charleston High School Advanced Chorus, Iroquois West Chamber Choir and Maroa-Forsyth High School Concert Choir.
General admission will be $13, with tickets running $11 for seniors and $5 for students.
Tickets can be bought at https://bit.ly/2Ds5f5z.