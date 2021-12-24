CHAMPAIGN — If you go to St. Matthew Catholic Church’s 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass today, you’ll hear something that’s been missing since the start of the pandemic last year — the bell choir.
Loretta Oakley, the Champaign church’s music director and liturgy coordinator — and the one who began its bell choir decades ago — has gathered up nine of the current and some past members of the bell choir to play for the earliest of tonight’s three masses.
She also rewrote some of the music to accommodate fewer bell ringers.
There was just one rehearsal, on Wednesday evening, and Oakley said it went great.
“The kids are experienced, they are very responsible and dedicated — and they enjoy it,” she said.
When the bell choir was last regularly playing at masses, it was a group of about 20 fifth- to eighth-graders, Oakley said.
Tonight, the smaller group she assembled — to allow for pandemic-minded safe distancing at three tables — will include ringers from seventh grade through college students.
In addition to the usual gloves that the bell ringers wear, they’ll also be wearing face masks, Oakley said.
They’ll play along with carols sung by the congregation and will also ring out some music alone, including the well-known Ukrainian Bell Carol (“Carol of the Bells”), Oakley said.
Oakley has been involved in St. Matthew’s parish music program for nearly 40 years and was the music teacher at the parish school for 20 of those years.
St. Matthew’s children and adult choirs also haven’t been singing at masses since the start of the pandemic, Oakley said.
She said she was close to bringing back the adult choir in July, when there weren’t as many COVID-19 cases spreading in the community, but then the delta variant surged across the country.
St. Matthew’s other two Christmas Eve masses will be at 6 and 10 p.m.
The 4 and 10 p.m. masses will be streamed on the church’s YouTube channel.
The 6 p.m. Mass will have social distancing and extra COVID-19 safety precautions.