CHAMPAIGN — Young Prince Erics and Sugarplum Fairies might be starting to get stage-fright butterflies.
Opening night approaches Thursday for the 25th season of the Champaign Urbana Ballet’s performance of “The Nutcracker.”
Six performances of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet will be presented through this weekend at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
CU Ballet Executive Director Kay Greene, who has been involved in the past decade’s worth of “Nutcracker” performances, is joining the cast this year for the first time. Her role: the Dutch Dairy Queen.
Greene doesn’t dance in her role, though. She sits on top of a barn.
“I was never a dancer,” Greene said. “I was more of a singer. I enjoy the stage.”
She appreciates the performances, though.
“The first time I saw ‘The Nutcracker,’ it brought a little tear to my eye,” she said. “I’m a fan now.”
The presentation will be extra special this year. To mark a quarter-century of performances of the ballet in Champaign, several alumni will return — both on stage and backstage, “which is a real treat for us to have them back,” Greene said. “That’s very special in our book.”
The CU Ballet was formed in 1998 in a conversation on a park bench involving Deanna Doty, who serves as artistic director, and Bonnie Ziegler and Donna Warwick, who later became part of the first board of directors, brainstorming the idea.
“They were talking about where this ballet company would go and what they would do, and it’s important for kids to have an opportunity to perform what they’d learned,” Greene said.
All three are still involved with the company. Ziegler’s daughter, Michelle Allen, and Warwick’s daughter, Alexandra Warwick, are among the alumni who will perform.
There are 123 cast members, and practically everyone helping with “The Nutcracker” is a volunteer, Greene said.
One of the volunteers is Andy Warfel, a technical director who is in a supervisory role with scenery and props. Warfel, a native of the area who moved back from New York in 2002, said he designed “a whole ‘Nutcracker’ (setup) for them in 2003” when it was presented at Parkland College.
He followed that with designs for several spring productions.
Warfel later moved to Portland, Ore., where he lived for 11 years before returning again to the Champaign-Urbana area this August.
“I was asked to help with ‘The Little Mermaid.’ I designed that remotely from Portland but came back to set it up and oversaw it,” he said. “I did all the scenic design, and when I came back, I helped with the carpentry and props design and fabrication and installation.”
Warfel said a number of adult volunteers are involved, many of whom have children performing in the production.
“Both of my children at one time were performers a long time ago,” he said. “Some people tend to stick around — costumers, people who work with props. Almost every parent is somehow involved, either backstage or helping with costumes or snacks or with the kids.”
Greene hasn’t been part of “The Nutcracker” cast before, she said, because she’s too busy working on the administrative side of things.
The idea to add the Dutch Dairy Queen to the ballet was Doty’s after Greene took her to Stone Ridge Dairy near Mansfield, one of the ballet company’s sponsors.
“She fell in love with it,” Greene said. “That night, she called me and said, ‘I’m going to do one of the scenes from ‘The Nutcracker.’ There’s a barn and the cows and a cat with a fiddle and little cows jump over the moon. It’s a sweet story. It’s always a crowd favorite.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of two CU Ballet spring performances and one season of “The Nutcracker.”
Said Greene: “I think for me that’s when I really realized what a beloved tradition ‘The Nutcracker’ was because of the multitude of calls I received, ‘You’re not having ‘The Nutcracker?’
“Everybody was closed. They were asking somehow as if it were wishful thinking we could put on the show.”
Greene said the hiatus has made people appreciate the ballet even more, adding, “They’re just so glad to be able to get up on the stage and perform and shine a light for people.”