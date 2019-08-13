URBANA — A ensemble founded and directed by youths will perform a concert featuring music from films this weekend at an Urbana church.
The St. Patrick’s Youth Orchestra will present “A Night at the Movies” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick’s Church, 708 W. Main St., U.
The youth orchestra is one of the few such organizations founded and run by students.
The show will feature music from “Phantom of the Opera,” the Harry Potter franchise, Disney films and more. Admission is free.
St. Patrick’s Youth Orchestra was started by Jack Reeder, then a student at University Laboratory High School, in March 2013 for students in grades seven through 12.
The ensemble has two goals: to create beautiful music and to provide a healthy social environment for students who are passionate about orchestral music.