URBANA — The popular eight-man group Eddie and the Sensations just wanted to have fun and make music in the late 1960s. They did all that, and unwittingly did their part to bring the races together.
Fifty-three years later, The Sensations, who had a rather influential assistant manager, are getting the band back together tonight with a performance of oldies R&B at Tom Brewer Gallery near downtown Urbana.
Champaign-Urbana hasn’t forgotten the group. Ed Maliskas (the Eddie in the name) said a photo of the band hangs on a wall at the popular campus bar Kam's.
In the band, “there were a lot of vocalists and horn players who played R&B and soul,” Maliskas said. “It was just different guys going off to college or working construction.”
Besides Maliskas and Brewer, expected to be part of the reunion are John (trumpet) and Bob (drums) Neupauer of Champaign, who have run Radio Doctors for the past 60 years, and Leon “Howard” Reeder, who played guitar and later had a hit with another group.
The germ of the idea for their music came when Maliskas was laid up in bed following a construction accident. He remembers Brewer brought him “The Temptations Greatest Hits” album and asked if he thought they could play the tunes.
“That was new music to me. I said, ‘We could try,’” Maliskas said.
They tried and succeeded. In addition to the horn players, they got Reeder, who went on to be guitarist in the group Champaign that later had the hit “How ‘Bout Us.”
The band was all White except for co-lead singer Al Burton, who is Black. Having an integrated band at that time was almost unheard of outside of Sly and the Family Stone. That melding and the type of music they played would help influence both races to get together as fans.
“We were really one of the early soul bands,” Brewer said. “At Chances R (night club), it really was a mixed crowd, which at the time was unusual.”
The band borrowed “The Sensations” part of the name from an Urbana group that had disbanded and gave their consent to use it. The Eddie portion of the name came because the group thought it sounded better than any other name and because Maliskas was the de facto leader of the group, according to Brewer.
They got good fast.
“We were playing for (a fraternity), and we were just knocking the crowd out,” Maliskas said. “We were still kind of a new band.”
The fraternity’s sponsor was Bob Bartholow, who owned Chances R. Bartholow liked them and booked them.
“Pretty soon we were a pretty dynamic group. We played from the fall of ’67 to the spring of 1969,” Maliskas said. “We got paid nicely on the weekends and a pittance on weekdays.”
Burton and Brewer were not only good singers, they also were good showmen. But Burton was the only one who knew how to dance. He took the group to his north Urbana home and tried to teach them some moves.
“We were playing this funky music as White boys, but none of us could really dance,” Maliskas said. “Al would teach us, and we’d try to mimic what he’s doing. He’d say, ‘You’ve got to get looser in the shoulders.’”
Their booking agent-manager was Bob Nutt, whose assistant was Irving Azoff, now a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who has been called “the most influential person in the music industry.”
Azoff had them booked to open for Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels, but Maliskas’ group broke up so they could return to college and not get drafted during the Vietnam War.
“He was a bulldog in negotiations,” Maliskas said of Azoff. “He became famous for yelling and stomping and running out of rooms. He was on our side. We were playing for $375 a night in the late ’60s, and bands would love to get that today.”
The group played all over Illinois. In Danville they opened for Archie Bell and the Drells, which had the Top 40 hit “Tighten Up.”
“We were a hard act to follow,” Maliskas said. “I think they were ticked we were booked as their opening act.
“As we got popular, the White kids and the Black kids started following us around. Chances R would be primarily White, but then you’d see audiences of a third Black and two-thirds White. It was the music that was cool, so if you went there to have fun, there was never any tension between Blacks and Whites dancing together.”
Maliska, now of Hagers Town, Md., who played organ and trumpet and did vocals, is a minister with the Christian and Missionary Alliance.
After his work with the group Champaign, Reeder became a computer programmer.
Maliskas lost track of Burton.
Tom Brewer earned a doctorate in education and taught at several universities before opening his pottery store and, since 2017, has been performing with the local band Kiln House.
Jim Brewer played bass for the group for about four months before Gary Taylor took over. Their whereabouts are unknown.
Sax player Oren Ireland became a comptroller at Carle Clinic and is deceased.
Maliskas is sure the returning group members won’t have any trouble playing at their performance from 6 to 7 p.m. today. The dance moves might be a challenge though. He said the public is welcome to drop by.