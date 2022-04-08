Are you in the mood for live jazz music this weekend? Champaign Central High School is the place to be.
For the first time since 2019, Central is hosting its annual Jazz Fest on Friday and Saturday. This will be the 53rd edition, with the past two events scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am super excited about it,” Central band director John Currey said.
A possible strike by teachers threatened the performances too. But fortunately, a contract agreement was reached in time.
Tickets are $5 at the door both days. Admission is free for elementary school students with a paid adult.
On Friday, the music runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday’s session is from 4 to 10 p.m. The bands will perform in dressed-up Combes Gym and Seeley Hall, which will have cafe/nightclub feel.
Currey encourages the public to attend.
All of the local schools are participating, with Central joined by Centennial; Edison, Franklin and Jefferson middle schools; Urbana middle and high schools; and Mahomet-Seymour Junior High, whose band is led by a former Central student.
Also playing Saturday: the Iron Post Jazz Ensemble, a group of older musicians.
This year’s guest artist is University of Illinois School of Music faculty member Tito Carrillo. He worked with the Central band earlier in the week and will play both Friday and Saturday night with the Central Jazz Ensemble. Carrillo is conducting a free clinic from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is open to anyone.
Currey and the Central band are getting ready for a big move into its new room at the renovated high school. The program has been operating out of a local church while the work is being done.