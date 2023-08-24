Zakk Tompkins and Lexi Tieffel are no strangers to performing at the Mahomet Music Festival. But neither has played the main stage.
That changes this weekend, Tompkins (Mahomet-Seymour High Class of 2010) playing at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Tieffel (a 15-year-old sophomore at M-S) singing the national anthem at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s an opportunity to share music you love to sing in front of family and friends,” said Tieffel, a “Star-Spangled Banner” regular at University of Illinois athletic events.
Tompkins, 31, picked up his talents from his musically-gifted father, Bob, who died three years ago. “That’s when I decided to do it,” he said. The chance to play in his hometown “is super exciting because so many of my friends and family will be here.”