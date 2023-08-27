Among the many reminders of one of the best nights of her professional life: a guitar pick in her wallet and framed pictures of her choir’s performance around the house. But for Marian Wyatt, Centennial High’s longtime choir director, it’s conversations with former students about the 2019 gig alongside Foreigner that trigger the best memories.
“All the kids felt like a million bucks that night,” said Wyatt, retired and living in Wilmington, N.C. “Any time I talk to one of them, they always bring it up.”
On Oct. 22, Foreigner returns to Champaign. And — just like Wyatt’s Chargers — an area high school choir will join them to sing “I Want to Know What Love Is.”
Schools have until Oct. 1 to submit a video of their choir performing a Foreigner song at whms.com. The chosen choir also will receive $500 from the band.
New this time: The High School Confidential correspondent from the winning school will be credentialed to provide coverage from the concert. Year 8 of our student-run project — made possible by Danville Area Communty College — kicks off in September.
Visit news-gazette.com for highlights of Centennial’s performance in 2019.