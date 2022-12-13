Top of the Morning, Dec. 13, 2022
Here at Top of the Morning headquarters, we’re suckers for well-played renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The latest to knock our socks off: 10-year-old Sabrina Patel, who wowed a sold-out State Farm Center before Saturday’s Illini basketball game (watch at news-gazette.com). The fourth-grader from Burlington, N.C., wearing an orange-and-blue outfit designed by her grandmother, performed the anthem on her violin. Remarkably, it was her third appearance at an Illini athletic event, Sabrina playing at basketball and softball games last school year.
“We have that trip down pat,” her mother, Danielle Patel, said.
Each time, she auditioned virtually. Each time, the crowd went nuts.
“I don’t know what it is about Illinois, but for sure they have the best crowds around,” Danielle said. “I’m not exaggerating. They’re so over-the-top supportive.”
Sabrina’s goal: Perform the anthem in all 50 states. She’s at 13 after Sunday’s effort at Kansas State. Danielle and husband Proby enjoy traveling, and Sabrina loves playing, having picked up a violin before she was 4. “She loves sharing her music with everyone,” Mom said, adding that Sabrina is scheduled to return to State Farm Center on Jan. 24 when the Illini host Ohio State.
UPDATE: Savoy’s Stella Youse, an Illini crowd favorite who performed the anthem on her harp back in the day, was back in The News-Gazette last weekend — this time as a member of our All-Area Girls’ Swimming and Diving team. A talented diver at Uni High and past CU’s Got Talent champ, the 17-year-old still plays the harp with plans on more national anthem gigs.