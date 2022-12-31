Mornings on WKIO 107.9-FM will soon have a fresh sound.
“The Ashley & Brad Show” — hosted by Ashley Paige and Brad Abrell — will join the station’s on-air lineup from 5 to 9 a.m. weekdays starting Tuesday.
The move coincides with the results of a survey that suggested listeners wanted a more music-oriented show than the station’s previous morning show, “The Bob & Tom Show.”
“We are always striving to live up to listener expectations,” WKIO General Manager Grant Thompson said. “So we conducted a listener perceptual survey in the back half of the year asking what listeners liked or disliked about 107.9 WKIO.
“The survey showed that that listeners are really passionate about WKIO and love it for its music, features and on-air talent, but we were missing our No. 1 asset in mornings: the music.”
Paige and Abrell both have backgrounds in voice acting, with Abrell having earned credits on “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Gravity Falls” and “Doc McStuffins,” among other programs and commercials.
They’ve hosted the show together since 2015 and join a lineup that also features the daily presence of local personalities Dave Heckman (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.), Mike Haile (2 to 6 p.m.) and Dave Leake (6 p.m. to midnight).
“I’m excited to deliver on that listener expectation and welcome Ashley and Brad and music in the mornings to WKIO,” Thompson said.
Email Joey Wright at jwright@news-gazette.com.