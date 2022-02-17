Local fans of folk music are in for a treat Sunday, courtesy of First Presbyterian Church of Champaign (302 W. Church). At 2 p.m., Grammy-nominated singer-musician John McCutcheon will have a concert at the church. Pastor Matt Matthews said the community is invited.
The church seats 350. Matthews is hoping for a full house.
“We want people to come,” Matthews said. “The folk community knows about it. They are advertising it through their circles.
“It’s for everybody.”
Admission is free, donations are appreciated.
Wisconsin-born McCutcheon is completing a short tour of the Midwest, with Sunday his final stop.
“I’ve known about John’s music my whole adult life,” Matthews said. “I’ve seen him in concert a few times, and he’s just a really delightful storyteller and singer/songwriter.”
Matthews had been talking with McCutcheon’s agent about booking him at a previous church, but it never worked out.
Now, the timing is right. The scheduling commitment was made in June.
“We thought the pandemic would be over,” Matthews said. “It’s still lingering.”
Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test are required for attendance. Face masks must be worn during the show.
“That’s just the times we are in,” Matthews said.
The in-person concert provides an uplifting break almost two years after the start of the pandemic.
“We need to have some fun,” Matthews said.
In his fourth year at First Presbyterian, Matthews is always looking for ways to connect with the community.
“I think active, healthy churches need to be nimble, they need to be creative,” Matthews said.
If you have questions, call the church office at 217-356-7238.