Bob Asmussen
College Football Reporter/Columnist
Bob Asmussen is a college football reporter and columnist for The News-Gazette. His email is asmussen@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@BobAsmussen).
By May 9, school is almost out for the summer. Perfect timing for rock icon Alice Cooper to make his first-ever State Farm Center appearance.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “Too Close for Comfort” show. Tickets range in price from $49 to $125 and can be purchased online, by calling 866-ILLINI-1 or at State Farm Center’s ticket office.
The 74-year-old Cooper is best known for hits “School’s Out,” “Poison” and “You and Me.”
State Farm Center officials have been interested in bringing Cooper to the building for years.
“I believe we put an offer in on him a while back. It was a matter of things having to shake out,” State Farm Center’s Brad Swanson said. “That is pretty common. I often tell people for every 10 or 15 offers we put out, we might land one to two shows. There are a lot of moving parts on both sides that have to come together and marry.”
State Farm Center will use its more intimate theater configuration for the Cooper show.
Early interest in the Cooper show has been good, Swanson said.
“We’ve done well with classic rock shows,” Swanson said. “Alice fits in that. He’s a different genre within that. He’s more of a theatrical classic rock artist.”
Expect plenty of flash during the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
“Somebody said ‘He’s almost like a one-man KISS show,’” Swanson said.
Bob Asmussen can be reached at 217-393-8248 or by email at asmussen@news-gazette.com.
