Top of the Morning, Jan. 27, 2023
A bum meniscus will prevent Langston Span from diving at Champaign Central’s final home swim meet of the season on Saturday. But the talented senior will still have an important role at the Unit 4 pool: singing the national anthem.
“It is worth coming to the meet just to hear him,” Central coach Dave Young said. “We like to make the national anthem special and also showcase our swimmers’ talents as we are proud of what they do in other activities.”
The best swim team in these parts also boasts serious musical talent. Span has been a regular behind the mic since his freshman year. Everett Carlson played his trumpet earlier this month. Before Tuesday’s Twin City meet in Champaign, Trevor Plattner (cello) and Advait Rajmane (viola) took it to a higher level, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from the deck to an appreciative crowd.
Members of the school’s orchestra, Plattner and Rajmane don’t usually perform in swim trunks, and “my hands were wet” after warmups, Plattner said, but it worked out just fine. “At first it was a little strange, and it was a little echo-y. But we had parents come up to us and say ‘Wow, that’s the best national anthem I’ve ever heard.’ “
Said Young: “They killed it, as it sounded like a concert at Krannert.”
The fans appreciate the effort, and the kids enjoy the opportunity.
“It shows that we do other things (besides swim),” said Plattner, whose biggest worry Tuesday was not getting his cello wet. “It turned out great.”