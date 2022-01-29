The seniors on the Champaign Central Jazz Band had plenty to look up to during their first three years of high school. As part of an ensemble that was named one of the top 15 jazz bands in the country when they were invited to play at the Essentially Ellington Jazz Band Competition, as they had several times before, they learned from the best.
“They were freshmen who got thrown into this really good group of kids, and they kind of caught the bug,” Central band director John Currey said.
Of course, there were so many talented musicians amongst their peers that some, like trumpet player Conner Branch, weren’t able to be selected for prestigious honors like All-State band at the Illinois Music Educators Conference.
This year, though, Branch was not only selected with nine other of his classmates for various bands at this weekend’s conference, he was also chosen as the top trumpet player in the jazz combo, one of the highest honors in the state for a high school trumpet player.
The combo, along with the All-State Jazz Band, which includes alto saxophone players Lawrence Parks and Sarah Mizzen, practiced all day into the evening Thursday and all day leading up to Friday’s 7:30 p.m. All-State Jazz Night at the Peoria Civic Center. Mahomet-Seymour’s Isaac HansOn is also a part of the jazz combo.
Branch “really developed in his improvisation,” Currey said. “He’s been studying and has improved quite a bit, so I’m proud of him. He’s a down-to-earth great kid, like all of the kids I have in there. For them to come out of that from such a weird year last year, I’m really proud of these kids for what they’re doing.”