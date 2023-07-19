What would the late, great Julie Beyler think of the return of The Chorale?
“I think she’d be so pleased that people cared enough to bring it back,” said Urbana’s Jeanette McCollum, a longtime Chorale contributor.
In 2019, The Chorale performed what it thought was its farewell concert. It ended a remarkable 37-year run for the nonprofit singing group started by Beyler, a community gem.
“She was our guiding light,” McCollum said. The Chorale “was kind of her life. She was able to give us a lot of experiences that we had never had.”
Beyler died in 2021.
Two years later, however, her pride and joy is back. Organized by a group of former Chorale singers, the community chorus has been practicing on Sundays this summer ahead of their return concert on Aug. 27 at Faith United Methodist Church in Champaign.
Under new director Simon Tiffin, who “brings many musical talents as well as great enthusiasm,” McCollum said, participation is strong (about 60).
The concert is free of charge, and “contributions will be gratefully accepted,” said McCollum, adding The Chorale will resume handing out scholarships to talented young singers. “Right now, we’re just figuring out how to raise money again.”
We’ll have more on The Chorale’s comeback and Tiffin’s impact leading up to Aug. 27.