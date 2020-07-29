The news hit local blues icon Candy Foster like a ton of bricks: His longtime friend and mentor, Tony Zamora, 90, had passed away.
“Tony was a lot of things to a lot of people,” Foster said of Mr. Zamora, who died in Lafayette, Ind., on July 2 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
While many remember Zamora for what he did on the saxophone in the late ’60s and early ’70s at Treno’s or Nature’s Table near the recently opened Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, it was his acts in the community that are still felt today.
From arts talks in local schools to free instrument tutorials at the Douglass Center, Mr. Zamora “left his footprint in Champaign-Urbana,” says Betty Zamora, his wife of more than 60 years.
“He was spreading the word in regards to the arts through music and dance and passing it on through the tutorial program,” Betty said. “He wanted kids to be exposed to the arts.”
Mr. Zamora eventually was named the second director of what’s now the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center at the University of Illinois.
“If you go talk Black history in Champaign-Urbana or the Midwest, you have to bring Tony Zamora up. He was part of all that, going back to the ’50s,” Foster said.
The family moved to West Lafayette, Ind., in 1973, where Mr. Zamora took over Purdue’s fledgling Black Cultural Center.
“Tony did some nice and wonderful things in this community while he was here,” said Betty. “We credit what we did in C-U and Illinois serving as a springboard for what happened at Purdue.”
A celebration of Mr. Zamora’s life will happen when the time is right, Betty said.
“It was a joy to be his wife and be on this journey with him,” Betty said.