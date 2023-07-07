Happy No. 100 ... episode that is ... to “Homegrown KIO” on WKIO (107.9 FM).
Hosted by Dave Leake and Larry “L.A.” Fredrickson, the weekly show airs from 7-8 p.m. Sundays.
The idea for the show came from a 2021 fundraiser for Champaign’s Freedom Celebration. Musicians with Champaign County ties chipped in, including a promo from members of REO Speedwagon.
Afterward, Leake was called into the office.
“I thought I was in trouble,” he said. “They said ‘We’re thinking of making this a weekly show.’“
The first official show was Aug. 22, 2021.
“Sometimes, we have a theme. Sometimes, we just call it kind of a mixed tape,” Leake said. “Play some old, play some new.”
The second show was a ‘70s theme night. There have been country shows and a show dedicated to Champaign’s Red Lion.
Leake puts together the playlists and works with Alli Adams to get it on the air. Fredrickson has the music contacts.
Musicians from the Danville area have also been included. There have been bands from Decatur and Bloomington. But the music is central Illinois-centric,
“They can’t just have passed through,” Leake said.
Sunday’s episode features music from bands that played at Champaign’s Mabels in July 1980 and ‘83.
Villa Grove’s Terry Miller Brown, who created CU Bands and Fans, promotes the show and helps with interviews. She will co-host an upcoming episode.
Brown started a Facebrook group named Home Grown KIO Listeners, which has 500 members.
Another upcoming episode features an interview with Roger Francisco, who recorded many of the popular acts from the community: REO, Head East and Alison Krauss.
