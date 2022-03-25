Top of the Morning, March 25, 2022
University of Illinois fans have heard the music. Now, they can see the video version of “Illini Anthem,” which dropped earlier this week and is available on YouTube. The song and video are the work of UI music Professor Lamont Holden and Champaign’s Jarrel Young.
The video is a slick production done with the help of Chad “Boots” Howard. It runs 2 minutes, 36 seconds and features Holden, Young and Young’s 6-year-old daughter, Kamron, who wears a “Future Fighting Illini” T-shirt.
Young said the the reception to the video, like the earlier song, has been all positive.
“We’re getting a lot of love. We’re getting a lot of great responses,” he said.
The video focuses on Illini basketball, with scenes inside and outside State Farm Center. Diversity is a strong part of the message.
Young was hoping Kofi Cockburn, Trent Frazier and pals would still be playing this week. The Illini were eliminated from the NCAA tournament on Sunday by Houston.
“The spirit is still high,” Young said. “We’re still pushing the agenda of new traditions, accepting the equity, tapping into more hip-hop culture, and we’re pushing for diversity.
“It’s real home-grown.”
One of the goals Holden and Young had for “Illini Anthem” was to make it part of the rotation at games. Now, there is a video component to include, too.
“We’re evolving,” Young said. “We’re just trying to take it somewhere completely outside the box.”
The Illinois athletes are big fans of the song. Some of them are clients of Young, who is a barber, and they got an early look at the video.
Young and Holden aren’t done coming up with music. They are planning on another song in the future. And more videos could be on the way, too.