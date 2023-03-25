Eric Westfall is one of the broadcast voices of the NJCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament on WDAN 1490-AM.
Today, he’ll also be among the dozens of singers performing the national anthem before the championship game as part of the Danville Barbershop Chorus.
“Any time we get asked to sing the national anthem somewhere, if we can do it, we generally do it,” Westfall said. “It’s something fun that we get a chance to do.”
Westfall has been part of the chorus for about five years after being introduced by his father, Mike, a fellow member of the group.
They’ve performed the anthem at a myriad of prominent events, including Cubs/Cardinals baseball games and Illini men’s basketball games at State Farm Center.
There’s a special thrill when the group performs in their own backyard.
“The national tournament is kind of a special thrill in and of itself because of the whole atmosphere,” Westfall said. “We’ll walk out onto the floor as they’re finishing their warmups and the crowd’s into it ... that whole atmosphere is just so cool to me. I mean, it gives me chills every time.”
Westfall was on the call for both semifinal games on Friday night, including DACC’s contest against Macomb.
“It’s one of my favorite things that I get to do broadcasting-wise all year long,” Westfall said. “It’s fun to be out there, to watch the competition, the talent of the kids on the floor and we in the media get an opportunity to get to know the coaches, especially the ones who come back.”