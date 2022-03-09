Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
Champaign Central’s boys’ basketball team didn’t make it to this week’s IHSA state finals at State Farm Center, but the school’s pep band did.
More than three dozen students and their trumpets, trombones and mellophones will be courtside for Thursday night’s Class 1A and Class 2A third-place games.
“Playing for teams not your own is kind of weird. It might be hard to get as wound up as they normally do,” band director John Currey said. “But these kids just like playing, so it won’t be a problem.”
There’ll be many familiar faces providing entertainment at the state finals. Urbana’s pep band will rock Friday’s third-place games, while Rantoul’s Tayon Swift and a group for Unity will perform the national anthem before evening sessions on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
“It’s going to be really fun for our students to perform at State Farm Center for this special event,” Urbana director Stacey Peterik said. ”Our students enjoy the pep band experience and are looking forward to playing this music again for such a big crowd.”
The college setting makes it all the better, especially for John Currey and his wife, Central co-director Jen Currey. Their daughter, Kathryn, and son, Matt, are members of the Marching Illini, who have played State Farm Center many times this season.
Now it’s the younger crowd’s turn.
“It’s kind of cool to occupy the same space where the Illini play,” John Currey said.
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Wall Street eyes rebound, European stocks surge on diplomacy
- Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
- Live updates: Heineken, Universal Music join Russia exodus
- Pandemic couldn't hold Balloons Over Vermilion down
- Legislation on county-executive authority treats Champaign County as exception
- Illinois American Water seeking rate increases starting in 2023
- Thomasboro man acquitted of some rape charges; hung jury on others
- Mahomet-Seymour duo named to IHSA All-State Academic Team
- Ukraine war at 2-week mark: Russians slowed but not stopped
- Theresa Meacham | A world away, a moment of quiet
Most Popular
Articles
- One dead, one injured in shooting at north Urbana apartment complex
- Incident outside Red Lion bar leaves patron, staff member injured
- UPDATED: St. Joseph tow-truck driver dies after being struck while responding to accident
- Seeding is Believing | Illini just miss on top seed
- Notes: Cockburn contemplating his future
- Bobs buzzer-beaters: Illini complete an unbelievable run to the top
- Champaign woman arrested in I-74 accident that left friend injured
- UPDATE: Urbana 18-year-old arraigned on murder charge in December shooting
- Urbana man accused of assaulting acquaintance in November
- Tom's #Mailbag, March 4, 2022