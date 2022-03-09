03092022 central

Champaign Central’s pep band.

Champaign Central’s boys’ basketball team didn’t make it to this week’s IHSA state finals at State Farm Center, but the school’s pep band did.

More than three dozen students and their trumpets, trombones and mellophones will be courtside for Thursday night’s Class 1A and Class 2A third-place games.

“Playing for teams not your own is kind of weird. It might be hard to get as wound up as they normally do,” band director John Currey said. “But these kids just like playing, so it won’t be a problem.”

There’ll be many familiar faces providing entertainment at the state finals. Urbana’s pep band will rock Friday’s third-place games, while Rantoul’s Tayon Swift and a group for Unity will perform the national anthem before evening sessions on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

“It’s going to be really fun for our students to perform at State Farm Center for this special event,” Urbana director Stacey Peterik said. ”Our students enjoy the pep band experience and are looking forward to playing this music again for such a big crowd.”

The college setting makes it all the better, especially for John Currey and his wife, Central co-director Jen Currey. Their daughter, Kathryn, and son, Matt, are members of the Marching Illini, who have played State Farm Center many times this season.

Now it’s the younger crowd’s turn.

“It’s kind of cool to occupy the same space where the Illini play,” John Currey said.

