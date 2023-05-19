New to the Collison Country Summer Music scene:
A permanent stage outside Masonic Lodge No. 714 in the tiny Vermilion County village. It’s where concerts have drawn lawn chair-toting crowds for more than a decade, a variety of country, gospel and rock ‘n’ roll artists performing on a fifth-wheel trailer.
The permanent stage, finished recently by Ross-Leemon Construction, will debut when the Logan Kirby Band opens this year’s schedule on May 31. Among the perks: a permanent ramp that will benefit the likes of Marvin Lee (June 21), whose story we told last summer (available at news-gazette.com).
“It’s a great addition,” organizer Wayne Acton said.
The lineup includes the Tumbleweeds on July 19, Ed Clem and Philo Country Opry on Aug. 16 and Acton and Latigo on Sept. 13. A freewill offering is collected at each concert to help Acton’s ongoing push to introduce music to the younger crowd.
Each year, he makes contributions to elementary schools in Armstrong, Oakwood, Potomac and Rossville. “One of the first things I always hear that get cut in a school budget is music,” said Acton, 73, a proud member of Potomac High’s Class of 1968. “What we donate isn’t a huge amount, but every little bit helps the teachers.”
To chip in, call Acton at 217-497-2291.