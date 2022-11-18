Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
The setlist — and setting — should make for an entertaining Music Programs Performance leading into Thanksgiving at Danville Area Community College.
The free and open-to-the-public show starts at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacobs Hall, which has undergone a head-turning facelift funded by the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation. Renovation started as COVID-19 arrived and wrapped up in time for DACC to show off its 150-seat gem of a space in late 2021.
“It was falling apart, “ DACC music Professor Eric Simonson said. “Now it’s beautiful.”
Simonson and his seven-member College Singers will team with a 30-strong Jaguar Pep Band led by Guido Esteves and Steve Meadows. The Singers, however, will deviate from their usual classical repertoire to cut loose with tunes by Elton John, Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears.
The chance to belt out “Baby One More Time” has the students revved up, said Simonson, who started at DACC just as Spears reached No. 1 on the charts in ‘99.
“The main thing I wanted us to do is really enjoy the music and singing,” Simonson said. “This gives them a chance to kind of let their hair down.”
Trending Videos
Find a local business
Trending Recipes
Latest News
- Crunch time for UN climate talks as Friday deadline looms
- Healthy Hinton has enjoyed season as 'normal athlete'
- Main Event will be true test for Illinois
- Game 4 preview | No. 19 Illinois vs. No. 8 UCLA; 8:30 p.m., Friday
- Cobras sweep two matches, move to national tournament semifinals
- 2022 boys' preseason basketball top 10: No. 3 Prairie Central
- Thursday's prep highlights
- Asmussen | There is no right answer for a grieving coach
- 2022 boys' preseason basketball top 10: No. 4 Unity
- Winter clothing drive on through mid-December
Most Popular
Articles
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: Update on Matthew Mayer
- UPDATE: Downtown Champaign cereal, ice cream bar plans Nov. 19 opening
- Bielema's mother passes away
- It's Your Business | Courier Cafe's new owners plan to maintain iconic charm
- High school football scoreboard: 2022 playoffs | Third round
- No arrest made in Tolono family shooting
- Good Morning, Illini Nation: What Chester Frazier looks for in recruiting
- Future of former News-Gazette building in downtown Champaign still uncertain
- Miller-Jones removed as Champaign County public defender
- Top of the Morning, Nov. 13, 2022