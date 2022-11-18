The setlist — and setting — should make for an entertaining Music Programs Performance leading into Thanksgiving at Danville Area Community College.

The free and open-to-the-public show starts at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jacobs Hall, which has undergone a head-turning facelift funded by the Julius W. Hegeler II Foundation. Renovation started as COVID-19 arrived and wrapped up in time for DACC to show off its 150-seat gem of a space in late 2021.

“It was falling apart, “ DACC music Professor Eric Simonson said. “Now it’s beautiful.”

Simonson and his seven-member College Singers will team with a 30-strong Jaguar Pep Band led by Guido Esteves and Steve Meadows. The Singers, however, will deviate from their usual classical repertoire to cut loose with tunes by Elton John, Queen, Adele, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears.

The chance to belt out “Baby One More Time” has the students revved up, said Simonson, who started at DACC just as Spears reached No. 1 on the charts in ‘99.

“The main thing I wanted us to do is really enjoy the music and singing,” Simonson said. “This gives them a chance to kind of let their hair down.”

