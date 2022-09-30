College Football Reporter/Columnist

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra returns to the Krannnert Center stage on Saturday night. CUSO enteres its 63rd season.

Whatever you have planned for a sunny Saturday — watching Illinois-Wisconsin football, a hike at Lake of the Woods, a picnic in Hessel Park — the talented folks with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra have your night hours covered.

For the opening of its 63rd year, CUSO presents “The Beauty of Brahms.” The show starts at 7:30 p.m. inside Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center. The CUSO is celebrating Stephen Alltop’s 10th anniversary as musical director and conductor. He will be toasted in the Krannert lobby after the performance. The guest artist being featured is violinist Elissa Lee Koljonen.

“She was the first guest artist (Alltop) had at his very first concert,” CUSO Executive Director Gerri Kirchner said. “It’s kind of come full circle.”

Brahms’ 1st Symphony is “must not miss,” Kirchner said. “It’s hugely beloved in the repertoire.”

Playing at Foellinger adds to the experience.

“The acoustics are outstanding,” Kirchner said.

An orchestra of 62 will participate in the show, one of five this season.

Also, the laureate musicians will be recognized for their years with the orchestra. They are all area residents who have dedicated more than a decade to the organization. The honorees are:

50-plus years: Peggy Grossman, oboe (51st season).

40-49: Ellen Elrick, flute/piccolo (47th); David Peters, trombone (45th); Frances Reedy, associate principal cello (45th); Armine Mortimer, violin (43rd).

30-39: Barbara Hedlund, principal cello (38th); Robin Kearton, principal viola (35th); Kristen Johns, cello (34th).

20-29: Timothy McGovern, principal bassoon (29th); Solomon Baer, clarinet (28th); Mark Moore, principal tuba (27th); William Moersch, principal timpani (24th); Margaret Briskin, bass (24th); Ricardo Flores, principal percussion (23rd season); Camille Rose, violin (23rd); Todd Gallagher, bass (23rd); Mary Leathers Chapman, principal flute (22nd); Armgard Haken, associate principal violin (21st).

10-19: John Dee, principal oboe (18th); Amanda Pond, flute (18th season); Tracy Parish, trumpet (17th); Elaine Fine, viola (16th); Christine Cheng, violin (14th); Stephen Burian, horn (13th); Robin Heltsley, trumpet (12th); Aaron Jacobs, principal second violin (11th).

