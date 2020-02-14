URBANA — The Siberian State Symphony Orchestra had to cancel its national tour, including a stop later this month at the Krannert Center, because it was unable to obtain a visa.
It applied Nov. 4 to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for a temporary work visa but hadn’t received approval and was unable to travel to the U.S. for its eight-week tour.
“Despite strong support from legislative offices and professional musical organizations, (U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services) had not approved the orchestra’s petition as of Feb. 4,” Krannert announced Thursday.
The orchestra had planned to perform works from Shostakovich and Tchaikovsky during its Feb. 29 visit to Urbana.
Tickets bought in advance will be refunded, Krannert officials said.