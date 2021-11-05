CHAMPAIGN — The cabin that contemporary Christian band MercyMe bought a few years ago sits alone on top of a hill on a 35-acre plot of land.
It’s close enough to Nashville, Tenn., that band members who live there can go back and forth, but far enough that they can remain secluded and focused, like they used to when they rented studios all over the country to record their albums.
In 2020, when the pandemic halted MercyMe’s tour and production of their latest album, “Inhale (Exhale),” that cabin, which they turned into a full-fledged studio, came in handy.
“It allows us to work whenever we want to, especially during the pandemic, when everything was locked down,” guitarist Barry Graul said. “We had a place to go and be creative and get this new record out. … We can be as loud as we want. We only disturb the squirrels and the turkeys.”
The first single from the band’s latest album was released in November 2019. The plan was to release the full album in the ensuing months and call it “Spaceman.” When the album was pushed back, the name changed — a lucky accident because Nick Jonas released an album of the same name.
After spending a few months in quarantine, the band members buckled down at their cabin. In total, they wrote 40 songs, 16 of which made the final album. Finally, in September, they were ready to tour again. They’ll take their show to State Farm Center on Saturday.
The album is built around upbeat songs designed to pick people up out of the malaise of the pandemic. The video for the song “Hurry Up and Wait,” for instance, features frontman Bart Millard going through his daily life in quarantine by himself in the cabin, donning pajamas for the entire video. The video culminates with Millard projecting videos of the other band members onto white sheets as they play the song along with him.
Not every song on the album is explicitly Christian. That’s been a common occurrence for the band, which doesn’t box itself into a certain genre or style.
“It just depends on what song it is,” Graul said. “We definitely have spiritual themes, and we talk about Jesus. Other songs have been written out of fun, you know? Just a different theme behind the song that might have light spiritual overtones, but it’s just fun to do. That was the whole reason behind the record.
“The gut-wrenching videos coming out of the pandemic, Bart says on the stage, it was like watching ‘The Notebook’ 20 times a day. We wanted to make a record that, you get caught dancing at a red light. So, it has some really upbeat stuff, some fun stuff. We are Christians. That’s who we are. But that’s going to come out differently in different songs.”
In their 27 years as a band, MercyMe has achieved mainstream success, particularly with 2003’s “I Can Only Imagine,” which peaked at No. 71 on the Billboard Hot 100. In secular settings, Graul said they caught some people by surprise.
“The guys would tell me that when they would go to mainstream radio stations, the mainstream DJs didn’t really know what to expect, like we were priests coming in there, not really knowing that we’re real people,” said Graul, who joined the band in 2003. “But we are real people. We’re just kind of goofballs and real fathers and husbands.”
Fans who have enjoyed MercyMe for years, though, won’t necessarily be surprised by what they hear at State Farm Center. The band will play both their hits and new songs. The show, though, will feature an onstage campfire and other special effects in what Millard has called “the biggest production we’ve ever done” and a “massive celebration of just being together.”
“It’s a chance for the fans to enjoy the songs they’ve come to embrace for so long, to enjoy that live,” Graul said. “The cool thing is that we get to enjoy it live together, which is what we love to do. I think we should all take the opportunity to get back out there while we can.”