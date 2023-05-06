When many people think of the performing arts, they think of Julie Gunn.
Well-versed in many musical genres, Gunn exudes a love of the arts that few possess.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed Gunn as rector of the Arts and Performing Arts for the Lincoln Academy of Illinois. It will be Gunn’s job to nominate and bring to the attention of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois worthy honorees in a wide range of areas ranging from architecture to art to rap music to pottery.
“It’s a pretty broad definition,” Gunn said. “This year, they honored six people at the state capitol. Next year, it will be in Chicago, and the following year in Urbana-Champaign.”
Lincoln Academy of Arts Executive Director Leanne Barnhart called Gunn “an extremely talented pianist, educator and leader in music.”
“As rector for Arts and the Performing Arts within the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, Julie’s primary role is to nominate individuals to receive the order of Lincoln, thereby making them a Lincoln laureate. In addition to being highly knowledgeable about people in the performing arts, she personally supports talent in all areas, including the arts, education, business and sports. Her diverse first-hand exposure to so many areas allows her to be a very knowledgeable rector for the academy. We are thrilled she began her six-year term last weekend.”
Most area residents know Gunn through her performances at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts. A pianist, she works primarily with her husband, singer Nathan Gunn. They have done numerous recitals and shows as marquee artists at Krannert.
Julie Gunn is a professor of music in the University of Illinois School of Music, and both she and her husband are co-directors of Lyric Theatre at Illinois, which is a resident producer of opera and musical theater at Krannert.
“We do a big carnival party and concert at Mardi Gras,” Gunn said. “And in addition to our core of big musical theater pieces like ‘A Little Night Music’ or operas like ‘Don Giovanni,’ we sing and perform in bars. We have a very large range of about six to 12 productions a year.”
For that, Gunn is in charge of everything from raising money to selling tickets and casting the students.
A native of San Francisco, Gunn grew up in a musical family but initially majored in another area — economics — when she headed cross country to New Hampshire to study at Dartmouth College. She was in the glee club, but “I didn’t study music very much.”
University of Illinois visiting Professor John Wustman, a distinguished vocal coach-accompanist, encountered Gunn’s talent when he visited Dartmouth. It prompted Gunn to enroll at Illinois for graduate school in 1989, “and I have more or less not left except for traveling to perform.
“I’d never been to the Midwest before,” Gunn said. Wustman “was a huge inspiration. He taught my husband as well.”
The Gunns, who met at Illinois, married after they finished graduate school. They moved to New York City, where Nathan performed with the Metropolitan Opera. They also traveled for performances in Europe and North America.
The Gunns have five children, all of whom were raised in Champaign. Daughter Jordan is a cellist, and oldest daughter Madelyn has a music degree from Illinois and works at St. Louis University.
Their other children are undergrads at Illinois — Dylan, who will graduate next week in history and religion with a minor in Arabic; Nicholas, a junior in political science and international relations; and Olivia, a junior in history and religion.
Julie, who is 55, has a dream. It’s to start a supper club that features locally talented artists.
Another attraction she would like to see: a festival of arts at Allerton Park.
“Many of the festivals of America are at places not nearly as nice as Allerton — people sitting on the grass listening to the music.”
The Gunns also do a September Under the Stars event at the Sunken Gardens at Allerton.
“We put on a beautiful light show” and present music.
The Gunns enjoy a wide variety of musical styles, presenting everything from baroque music to sacred oratorios to big opera. Nathan recently finished performing in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Sunset Boulevard” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
“We have also been residents in hotels in places like Cafe Carlyle in Manhattan, where we play in the lounge every night, kind of like a cabaret,” Julie said. “We like jazz-influenced or pop that we do in bars or smaller venues. I love chamber music. Our daughter Jordan comes home, and we play cello and piano sonatas at night.
Julie also enjoys passing along her love of music to younger generations.
“Our whole idea of Lyric Theatre ... is we want our students to be really flexible and learn all kinds of music and be able to handle that so when they go into the world they can work with all sorts of different people. I like working with non-musicians, too — dancers and people who write words, actors, acrobats at carnivals.”
Gunn also founded a chamber academy at Illinois for children in middle school and high school.
Outside of art, she enjoys gardening and is a special advocate for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for at-risk children in foster care.
Area
pair honored at Millikin
Two area residents were among the Millikin University students honored April 27 at the university’s annual Honors Convocation and Distinguished Faculty Lecture.
The honored student-athletes are:
- Sophomore cross-country and track athlete Elizabeth Hulick of Tolono; she received the Dr. Everett J. Brown Prize.
- Junior Grace Talbert (Monticello High School grad), who received the Margaret Sparks Award presented to the outstanding junior woman in business.
Rantoul club honors high school seniorMarin Leng of Rantoul is the Rantoul Exchange Club student of the month for April.
The Rantoul Township High School senior is a daughter of Amy Leng and Matt Leng.
Her school activities have included student council, Multicultural Club, Interact Club, Science Club, Book Club, National Honor Society, Gay Straight Alliance, Art Club, jazz choir, treble choir, chamber choir and cheerleading.
She was president of the Gay Straight Alliance one year and cheer captain this year.
Honors or awards she has received include Eagle Effort, Academic Athlete, National Honor Society recognition and honor roll.
Her civic and volunteer activities have included school events, throughout the community, volunteering 24 hours for National Honor Society over one year and five to 10 hours for Interact over three years.
Leng’s work experience has included the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, Walmart and Plato’s Closet.
She plans to attend Illinois State University, where she will major in criminal justice sciences. She then plans to enroll in law school to become a prosecuting attorney.
Blue named organization’s presidentChampaign County engineer Jeff Blue was installed as president of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at its recent annual conference.
Blue’s term will run through April of 2024.
NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 67th year, representing more than 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada.
In the U.S., local roads account for about 75 percent of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems. “It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals this year,” Blue said. “With infrastructure playing a key role in our nation’s economic recovery, I look forward to engaging with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure county road infrastructure receives the attention needed to provide our nation with a safe, reliable transportation network.”
Blue has served as Champaign County engineer since 2004 and served as Waseca County, Minn., county engineer 1994-2004. He was awarded the 2009 Urban County Engineer of the Year by NACE and the 2014 Government Engineer of the Year by the Illinois Society of Professional Engineers.
New shop opens in St. JosephA boutique shop recently opened downtown featuring the businesses of Kinze Ehmen (Chic N’ Threads) and Jenny Kuhn (Home by K) — a women’s clothing store and home-decor business, respectively, in one building in the 200 block of East Lincoln Street.
“It has been awesome. The community is just wonderful,” Ehmen said. “They have supported us so well.”
Ehmen, who started her business online five years ago, said it did well, but she felt a storefront was needed so women could try on clothing.
Both entrepreneurs are natives of the area, and Ehmen said it would be “good for everyone” for more businesses to come to town.
Kuhn, whose business also started online, returned to the area with her three children after living in several locales throughout the country with her children and ex-husband, who is an active-duty Marine.
“My middle daughter is autistic and was non-verbal until age 4. I made the decision I would stay home for her therapy,” Kuhn said. “I just missed having something that was mine, that was for me and that didn’t revolve around my children or self.”
“I always loved home decor and designing pieces,” Kuhn said.
The K in Home by K is the initial for her three children’s first names — Kylee, Keagan and Kane — and her maiden name.
She sells home-decor pieces, “anywhere from super modern to modern farmhouse and a little bit of boho (Bohemian).”
Villa Grove student finishes second in photo contestVilla Grove Junior High student Kori Russell has earned a second-place award in the national Jostens photo contest.
She will receive an award for her efforts Wednesday morning.
The photo shows the high school tug-of-war competition between freshmen and juniors.
“The freshmen finished last, but they clearly had a good time,” Villa Grove teacher Brian Cordes said.
The photo contest, which drew more than 5,000 entries, was open to students from all over the country, with no division based on student enrollment.
It marks the first time someone from Villa Grove has won such an award.
Slocum, Oyer win Lake of the Woods tournamentBrad Slocum and Zach Oyer won the 2023 season-opening tournament at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, Mahomet. With a two-day total of 174, the duo was 10 strokes better than the second-place finishers. First-prize purse was $500.